Ems Close out Series with Victory in Pasco

Published on May 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - The Emeralds were able to close out the series with a 8-3 victory against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Eugene took five out of six games this week as they officially have won seven consecutive series to start the season and they're the first team in MiLB to reach 30 wins on the season as they currently have a 30-9 record in the first half. The Emeralds have a nine game lead in the standings with only 27 games remaining in the first half.

For the third straight game the Emeralds were able to get the scoring started. Trevor Cohen led off the game with a four pitch walk. Dakota Jordan followed it up with a four pitch walk of his own. During his at-bat, Dust Devils starter Francis Texido threw two wild pitches which allowed Cohen to get into third base with nobody out. Jean Carlos Sio brought home the first run of the game after hitting into a fielder's choice. Tri-City answered it back with a run in the bottom of the first. Caleb Bartolero drew a walk and Matt Coutney singled to put runners on the corners for Ryan Nicholson who poked a single to center field to tie up the game at 1-1 after one inning of play.

In the top of the second inning the Ems were able to reclaim their lead. Walker Martin drew a one out walk before Onil Perez singled. That flipped the lineup to the top for Cohen. He was able to crush a single that brought home the first run of the inning. A throwing error from Ryan Nicholson on a pickoff move allowed Perez to score from third base. Dakota Jordan followed it with a single that brought home Cohen on the play for the third run of the inning to give the Ems a 4-1 lead after just two innings.

Eugene added onto their total in the fifth inning. The Dust Devils turned to the bullpen and brought in Dylan Phillips out of the bullpen. On the first pitch of his outing Jean Carlos Sio hit a bloop single down the first base line. On the second pitch of the inning, Jakob Christian smoked a double off the wall to bring home Sio. On the third pitch of the inning, Zander Darby doubled down the third base line to bring home Christian. It was an impressive stretch from the Ems as they were ready to hit against the Dust Devils bullpen arm to make it 6-1 through five innings.

In the top of the seventh Eugene added another run. Sio led off the inning with his second hit of the game and Zander Darby recorded his second double of the contest to put two runners in scoring position with only one out. Lisbel Diaz hit a groundball to short and Capri Ortiz threw it home to get Sio out at the plate. A wild pitch ended up bringing Darby home from third base to make it 7-1.

The Dust Devils got their first runs of the game since the first inning in the bottom of the eighth. Juan Flores hit an RBI-single before Gage Harrelson ran out an infield single with two outs to make it 7-3 heading into the ninth.

The Ems added one more run for good measure in the top of the ninth. Eugene was able to load up the bases with just one out before a popout put them in danger of leaving empty handed. Trevor Cohen was able to bring home a run on a four pitch walk to make it 8-3 in favor of the Ems which proved to be the final in this afternoon's game.

It was another great week for the Ems as they just continue to stack series victory after series victory here this season. They'll now head back home to PK Park to get ready to face off against the Hillsboro Hops for the third time already this season. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM on Tuesday night. No starting pitchers have been announced yet on either side.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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