Relentless: Dust Devils Done in by Emeralds

Published on May 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils' Ryan Nicholson at bat

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils' Ryan Nicholson at bat(Tri-City Dust Devils)

SCO - Though responding to an early 3-0 deficit with a haymaker of their own in the bottom of the 1st inning, the Tri-City Dust Devils (19-19) ended up overwhelmed by the powerful and relentless attack of the Eugene Emeralds (29-9) in a 15-8 win for the visitors Saturday night at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City got off the mat after a three-run top of the 1st inning, starting with a single by 1B Caleb Bartolero. A two-out throwing error on a ball hit by 3B Jake Munroe continued the frame to DH Ryan Nicholson, who evaded a tag at first for an RBI infield single that dented the scoreboard for the Dust Devils. That left two on for RF Randy De Jesus, who smacked a drive over the right-center wall for a three-run home run that gave the home side a 4-3 lead. The lead grew by a run in the bottom of the 2nd when Bartolero went yard over the left field fence to push the Tri-City lead to 5-3.

As has been their way in 2026, though, Eugene answered back with a seven-run avalanche in the top of the 3rd. The first seven batters reached and scored before an out was recorded, with a grand slam by Emeralds DH Jean Carlos Sio and a solo blast by 3B Walker Martin off starter Yeferson Vargas (3-2) capping the inning and making it 10-5 to the visitors.

The Dust Devils stuck around in the game, though, getting two RBI hits from Nicholson to get back within three. The first came on a single to left in the bottom of the 4th, scoring Bartolero a third time after he had led off the inning with a walk. The second came in the 6th, on a double to right-center that brought in 2B Johan Macias and made it a 10-7 game. Nicholson finished 4-for-5 with three RBI on the night.

Eugene again punched back, scoring five runs between the 7th and 8th innings to give themselves more space. Macias put one more run across with his first home run of 2026, a shot out to right on the first pitch of the bottom of the 8th, but the scoring ended there.

Lefty reliever Esmerlin Vinicio (4-0) received the win for the Emeralds, covering 2.2 innings and giving up a run on two hits.

A CLINICAL SUNDAY COMING UP

Tri-City hosts Eugene in the finale of their six-game series at 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium. A duel of southpaws has been set, with left-hander Francis Texido (0-1, 6.75 ERA) of the Dust Devils taking on lefty Charlie McDaniel (2-0, 2.08 ERA) of the Emeralds.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin at 1:10 p.m. with the Dust Devils Pregame Show. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

The second and last Youth Baseball Clinic of the season, presented by Dutch Bros, takes place before the game beginning at 10:00 a.m. Ballplayers aged 5-15 can come learn from Dust Devils players and coaches, and enjoy a day on a professional ballfield. All participants and parents/spectators of the clinic will need a game ticket to take part.

For tickets to Sunday afternoon's game, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from May 17, 2026

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