Hunter Dryden Deals to Lead Ems to Victory

Published on May 15, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







PASCO, WA - The Emeralds were able to defeat the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 5-4 as they now hold a 3-1 series lead on the road. They'll have the opportunity to win their seventh consecutive series heading into the weekend.

For the first time this series the Emeralds were able to score the first run of the game. In the top of the first Trevor Cohen led off the game with a four pitch walk before swiping his team-leading 14th stolen base of the season. He advanced into third on a throwing error from the catcher Peter Burns. Gavin Kilen was able to bring him home on a fielder's choice to give the Ems a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning Robert Hipwell led off the inning with a 400-foot double before Trevor Cohen singled to put runners on the corners. Dakota Jordan followed it up with an RBI-Double to bring home a run and Gavin Kilen hit a double of his own to bring home both runners and give the Ems a 4-0 lead. It was another 3-RBI performance for Kilen in tonight's game.

The Dust Devils continued to fight back as they scored three runs over the next two innings. Peter Burns is playing in his fourth professional season with the Angels and has two career home runs. His first one was against the Emeralds last season on April 12th at PK Park and he recorded his second ever home run to lead off the third inning and cut the lead to three. In the fourth inning they added on another pair of runs. After Yunior Marte got a pair of outs to start the inning he issued consecutive walks before Capri Ortiz singled to load up the bases. Johan Macias ripped a single that brought home two runs and made it a 4-3 lead.

The Ems added their fifth and final run of the game in the 6th inning. Carlos Gutierrez led off the inning with a single and swiped his 10th stolen base of the year. Jean Carlos Sio hit a single to right field that brought home a run. It's Sio's third game of the year with the Ems and that RBI was his first RBI of the season.

In the 8th inning the Dust Devils pushed home a run. After a 1-out error and a single from Ryan Nicholson, Randy De Jesus singled to bring home a run. Hunter Dryden struck out the next two batters to work his way out of the jam. In the ninth inning after a single to start, Dryden struck out a batter before getting a popout and groundout to close the game out with a final score of 5-4.

Yunior Marte picked up his fifth win of the year which is tied for the most in the Northwest league. He allowed seven hits but walked just two batters while surrendering only 3 runs. He struck out a season-high seven batters. Hunter Dryden converted his first save of the year after pitching the final four innings. He allowed just four hits and one unearned run while not walking a single batter and striking out five.

Eugene will now look to close down the series this weekend. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM with Jacob Bresnahan on the mound for the Ems.







Northwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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