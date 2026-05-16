Yassel Soler Drives in Four Runs in 5-4 Hillsboro Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops took their third straight game from the Spokane Indians with a 5-4 win on Friday night. The Indians outhit the Hops eight hits to four, but the Hops pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts to keep the Indians from capitalizing while in scoring position. Hillsboro third basemen Yassel Soler led the offensive efforts, driving in four runs and going two-for-three at the plate with a double.

Caden Grice started the game for Hillsboro and found himself in trouble early. After a leadoff walk, Grice struck out a batter, but the runner on first stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. An RBI single from Jacob Humphrey scored the first run of the inning. Ethan Hedges followed with an RBI double, putting Spokane up 2-0. A passed ball advanced Hedges to third. Grice struck out another batter for the second out of the inning, but allowed a walk, putting runners on the corners. That would be the end of the day for Grice, as Nate Savino was brought in to take over. Savino loaded the bases with a walk to the first batter he faced, then induced a forceout grounder to end the inning.

Indians' starter Brody Brecht gave up his first hit of the game when Wallace Clark led off the third inning with a single. Brecht tried to pick off Clark at first, but committed a throwing error, advancing Clark to second. Slade Caldwell and José Mejía both drew walks to load the bases, and a wild pitch scored Wallace, putting the Hops on the board. Brecht gave up his third base on balls of the inning, loading the bases once again, and prompting a pitching change. Francis Rivera came on in relief and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Soler, tying the game at 2-2.

Caldwell and Mejía both got hit by pitches in the bottom of the fifth, and Caldwell stole second. Soler hit an RBI single to score Caldwell and give the Hops a 3-2 lead. Sandro Santana entered the game on the bump in the top of the sixth, striking out two in the inning. Santana gave up a leadoff double in the seventh, but struck out the next batter. A passed ball allowed the runner to go to third, and Kevin Hidalgo hit an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3. Catcher Kenny Castillo caught a runner stealing at third, and Santana recorded a strikeout to get through the inning.

Spokane pitcher Justin Loer allowed two walks in the bottom of the seventh, setting it up for Soler to drive in both runs with a double, giving the Hops the lead once again at 5-3.

Dawson Brown entered the game as the closer for the Hops and worked through a tense ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 win over the Indians. After issuing a leadoff walk, Brown recorded a strikeout before allowing a single and another walk to load the bases. He then got a batter to fly out for the second out of the inning. Brown hit the next batter with a pitch, forcing in a run for Spokane. With the tying and go-ahead runs still on base, Brown responded by striking out the final batter to end the game and secure a 5-4 victory for the Hops.

The Hops and Indians play game five of the series at 5:03 PM on Saturday, May 16th. The pre-game show will start at 4:45 PM on RipCity Radio 620 AM and BallyLive.







Northwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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