Two Early Homers Lead Indians Past Hops

Published on May 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops returned home from a 12-game road trip on Tuesday to host the Spokane Indians for the second time in 2026. Tutle Lake, WA native Jackson Cox had another solid start for Spokane, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing just three runs. Jacob Humphrey and Jacob Hinderleider each added two-run home runs in the Spokane 7-3 series opening win.

Spokane wasted little time jumping ahead in the first inning against David Hagaman. After Roynier Hernandez reached on a single, Jacob Humphrey launched a two-run homer to left-center field to give the Indians an early 2-0 advantage. Humphrey, the undrafted outfielder from Vanderbilt leads the Northwest League in hitting.

The Indians extended their lead in the second inning when Tommy Hopfe ripped a double into left field before Jacob Hinderleider followed with a towering two-run home run to left-center, stretching the margin to 4-0 and marking his third straight game with a home run.

Hillsboro answered in the bottom half of the second as Yerald Nin blasted a solo homer to right field, his fourth pro homer to put the Hops on the board. The Hops added another run in the third when Modeifi Marte doubled and later scored on Slade Caldwell's RBI groundout, trimming Spokane's lead to 5-2.

Dawson Brown came into the game to pitch for the Hops in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and nobody out and Brown didn't allow a run. He struck out Humphrey and Espinal and got Fitzer to ground out and end the inning.

The Indians came right back against Brown and got two runs in the fifth. Tommy Hopfe singled to ignite the rally before Robert Calaz worked a walk. Hinderleider delivered once more with an RBI single to score Hopfe, and Kelvin Hidalgo later lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing home Calaz for a 7-2 Spokane lead.

The Hops refused to go away in the sixth. Yassel Soler opened the inning with a soft single, and after Yerald Nin reached on a fielder's choice and stole second, Kenny Castillo lined a RBI single into right field to cut the deficit to 7-3.

From there, Spokane's bullpen took control. Jackson Cox worked through the middle innings before Nathan Blasick entered in relief and dominated, retiring seven straight batters at one point. The Indians defense backed him up with a critical double play in the eighth inning, their second turned of the game.

Yordin Chalas pitched a clean eighth and ninth for the Hops, while Hunter Mann recorded the final three outs for Spokane after entering in relief.

Hinderleider paced Spokane offensively with three RBIs, highlighted by his fourth home run of the season, while Humphrey also homered and drove in two runs. Hopfe reached base multiple times and scored twice in the victory.

For Hillsboro, Nin's solo homer provided an early spark, while Castillo collected an RBI single and Marte added a double and a walk.

Despite threatening late, the Hops could not solve Spokane's bullpen as the Indians secured the game one victory. Game two of the series will be tomorrow night at 6:35, with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Sports Live.







Northwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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