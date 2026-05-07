Bryce Miller Dominant in MLB Rehab Appearance, Sox Shutout Hops 10-0

Published on May 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Everett, WA - Seattle Mariners star pitcher Bryce Miller was making his fourth and final MLB rehab appearance before returning to the Mariners' rotation and he was dominant against the Hops on Wednesday night. Miller tossed just 62 pitches over five scoreless innings and recorded the win in the 10-0 Everett win. Luke Stevenson and Carter Dorighi each had home runs as Everett got all 10 runs off Hops' starter Brian Curley.

Miller made his latest appearance as part of his recovery assignment with Seattle, working five innings while striking out four. The right-hander limited Hillsboro's opportunities early and kept the Hops off the scoreboard during his outing.

Everett opened the scoring in the first inning when Luke Stevenson delivered a two-run double after hits from Jonny Farmelo and Felnin Celesten, giving them an early 2-0 lead.

The AquaSox added to the lead in the third as Farmelo tripled and later scored on an RBI single from Celesten and then Stevenson belted a two-run home run to extend Everett's advantage to 5-0.

The game broke open in the fourth inning as Everett scored five more runs. Carter Dorighi highlighted the inning with a three-run homer to right-center field, while Celesten and Brandon Eike each added RBI hits. Brian Curley exited after 3.1 innings, 10 hits and 10 earned runs.

Joangel Gonzalez and Adonys Perez were great out of the Hops bullpen and combined to limit further damage over the final innings, but Everett maintained control throughout the game. Perez faced six batters and retired them all in order.

Reid Easterly, Christian Little, and Brock Moore combined to finish the game for Everett to secure the shutout, the first time the Hops have been blanked in 2026.

Stevenson finished with a home run, double, and four RBIs, while Celesten recorded three hits and two RBIs, with Farmelo also contributing offensively with a triple and three runs scored.

The win makes Everett 15-14 on the season, eclipsing the .500 mark heading into game three of the series tomorrow. Two former Oregon Ducks will square off, as Rio Britton gets the ball for the Hops and Adam Maier gets the ball for the AquaSox. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2026

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