Happy Throwback Thursday

Published on May 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Thursday, May 7th - 7:05 PM First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Adam Maier

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Cheers to a party at the park every evening Thursday home game! Enjoy $4.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light along with $4.00 hot dogs, popcorn, and soda while you take in the action.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 p.m.

MAIN GATES: 6:00 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2026

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