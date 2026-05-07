Dust Devils Handed Wednesday Walk-Off by Indians

Published on May 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Zachary Redner

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Zachary Redner(Tri-City Dust Devils)

SPOKANE VALLEY - Scoring a pair of runs nearly got the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-13) to extra innings Wednesday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians (11-18) found a way to grind out a 3-2 walk-off win to take a two-games-to-none series lead.

The night at the plate started great, with 1B Caleb Bartolero sending a deep drive to the warning track in left-center for a double. A successful sacrifice bunt by C Juan Flores followed, but a pair of outs left Bartolero stranded at third. That turned out a sign of things to come in the first five innings, with Tri-City stranding four and unable to score. Spokane, meanwhile, put up two runs in the bottom of the 1st and held that lead to the top of the 6th.

There the Dust Devils scratched together their first run of the night, starting with a one-out walk by 3B Jake Munroe. A single to left by DH Matt Coutney got Munroe to third, from where he would score later in the inning on a wild pitch from Indians reliever Bryan Perez to make it a 2-1 game. An inning later, patience from Tri-City netted a game-tying run when Munroe drew a bases loaded walk that scored LF Gage Harrelson to tie the game at 2-2 in the 7th. Harrelson had reached via fielder's choice and saw three walks in a row bring him home.

Spokane hurler Fisher Jameson (2-1) came in and stopped the Dust Devils from there, allowing only a single in the 9th inning that his teammates later erased on a double play. That set the stage for the bottom of the 9th, with Tri-City reliever Benny Thompson (2-3) trying to get the game to extra innings. The righty got a strikeout to start the frame but then gave up a double to 3B Kelvin Hidalgo, putting the winning run in scoring position. Thompson got a second strikeout to get within an out of extras, but Indians 2B Roynier Hernandez laced a single down the right field line to score Hidalgo and hand the Dust Devils their second straight defeat.

Tri-City starter Zachary Redner went four innings, fighting through the 1st inning to post three scoreless frames afterwards with a pair of strikeouts. Relievers Keythel Key and Lucas Knowles both went two innings and posted zeroes along the way. At the plate, Matt Coutney's single extended his hitting streak to ten games and his on-base streak to 15 games. RF Randy De Jesus added a single, moving his on-base streak to eight games, and 2B Johan Macias stroked an opposite field double.

WANTS AND SNEADS

Tri-City and Spokane clash in game three of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday night at Avista Stadium. Right-hander Nate Snead (1-3, 5.19 ERA) toes the slab for the Dust Devils, coming off his first professional win last week at home against Everett. Speaking of, left-hander Everett Catlett (2-2, 3.80 ERA) takes the mound for the Indians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Spokane broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Tri-City then returns home for a series with the league-leading Eugene Emeralds beginning Tuesday, May 12 on a Coca-Cola Tuesday. For tickets for the Eugene series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2026

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