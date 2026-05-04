Scull's in Session: Dust Devils Beat AquaSox, Take Series

Published on May 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils slide safely into third

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils slide safely into third(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - CF Anthony Scull doubled twice Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium, with his second two-bagger an RBI hit in a four-run 7th inning that gave the Tri-City Dust Devils (16-11) the lead for good in a 7-4 win over the Everett AquaSox (13-14) and clinched a four-games-to-two series win.

Playing once more as the Viñeros in lead-up to the Cinco de Mayo holiday, Tri-City took an early 2-0 lead an inning in. 1B Caleb Bartolero singled to lead off the bottom of the 1st, with Scull sending the first of his doubles to right and putting two in scoring position. A wild pitch from Everett starter Walter Ford allowed Bartolero to score the opening run of the game and, later in the inning, C Peter Burns delivered a two-out RBI single to center to double the lead.

DH Matt Coutney, part of the 7th inning rally, helped put a third run on the board in the 3rd inning. He first reached on an infield single, advancing to second on a single by 3B Jake Munroe. A second wild pitch from Ford caused both runners to try to take 90 feet, with the throw to get Coutney at third ending up in left field and providing ample time for him to score for a 3-0 advantage.

The AquaSox would push back, though, scoring four runs over the middle innings to take a 4-3 lead to the bottom of the 7th. Stretched out and taken to the ballgame, the Dust Devils got to work beginning with a walk by 2B Kevin Bruggeman. Bartolero pulled a double down the left field line, and Bruggeman came all the way around to score and tie the game at 4-4. That brought up Scull, who took a pitch from Gabriel Sosa (0-1) the opposite way to left to plate Bartolero with another double and a 5-4 Tri-City lead. It was then Coutney's turn, and he took Sosa over the right field wall for a two-run homer, his second longball in as many days.

Reliever Zachary Redner (3-0) pitched the final 2.1 innings for the win, giving up two hits but posting zeroes to close out the win. At the plate, Caleb Bartolero had a three-hit day with a double, and Matt Coutney, Jake Munroe and Anthony Scull's multi-hit games helped comprise an 11-hit afternoon for the club.

TIME TO VISIT SOME OLD FRENEMIES

Tri-City hits the road north and east to take on the Spokane Indians for the first time in 2026, with the Inland Northwest rivals' six-game series beginning at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday afternoon at Avista Stadium in Spokane Valley. Pitching matchups have not been announced.

After the early bird special, the teams will play night games at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with a 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon affair closing out the week.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show, starting 20 minutes before first pitch. Fans can also watch the games for free (Spokane broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Tri-City then returns home for a series with the league-leading Eugene Emeralds beginning Tuesday, May 12 on a Coca-Cola Tuesday. For tickets for the Eugene series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from May 3, 2026

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