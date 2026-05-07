Bryce Miller Shuts Down Hops in Frogs Win

Published on May 7, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox pitcher Bryce Miller

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox pitcher Bryce Miller(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox defeated the Hillsboro Hops 10-0 on Wednesday night as their pitching staff blanked the Hops offense and their hitters had a scoring outburst in the first four innings of the game.

Everett took an early lead, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to the bat of Luke Stevenson. Jonny Farmelo singled and Felnin Celesten doubled to place two runners in scoring position, allowing Stevenson to rocket a two-run double to set the Frogs ahead.

The AquaSox continued their offensive momentum in the bottom of the third, extending their lead 5-0. Farmelo knocked a one-out triple, and Celesten singled him home. Delivering a powerful blow was Stevenson, who crushed a two-run home run for his second long ball of the season. Additionally, Stevenson's two-run jack raised his RBI total to four on the night.

Everett burst the game open for good in the bottom of the fourth, adding five more runs to go ahead 10-0. Austin St. Laurent and Anthony Donofrio singled to place two runners on base with one out, allowing Carter Dorighi to blast a three-run home run for his second long ball of the season. Celesten and Brandon Eike continued the scoring efforts as each added an RBI single to conclude the Frogs' scoring for the night.

AquaSox pitchers combined to blank the Hops offensively, allowing just three total hits in a shutout performance. Starting pitcher Bryce Miller had another stellar outing in what was his second rehab start with Everett this season, throwing 5.0 shutout innings while allowing just two hits. The Texas native struck out two and walked three, earning his first AquaSox win since 2022.

Throwing the final 4.0 innings for the Frogs were left-hander Reid Easterly and righties Christian Little and Brock Moore. Easterly struck out four and Moore struck out two, securing Everett's second win of the series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Hillsboro hops 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2

EVERETT AQUASOX 2 0 3 5 0 0 0 0 X 10 11 0

WIN - Bryce Miller (1-0) LOSS - Brian Curley (0-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Miller (5.0), Easterly (2.0), Little (1.0), Moore (1.0)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Curley (3.1), Gonzalez (2.1), Knowlton (0.1), Perez (2.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 28 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,479

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops on Thursday, May 7, at 7:05 p.m! Promotions for the game include Coors Light Throwback Thursday featuring select $4.00 concessions, the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride deal. Later promotions for the homestand include Coors Light Throwback Thursday, Star Wars Night, Sunday Fun Day, and the AquaSox Mother's Day Picnic.

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Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2026

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