Bluey Is Coming to the Ballpark

Published on May 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Wackadoo! Bluey is coming to the ballpark on Sunday, July 26, to meet fans ahead of the Frogs' 4:05 p.m. game against the Eugene Emeralds!

To guarantee yourself the opportunity to meet and take photos with Bluey, the AquaSox encourage purchasing our VIP Meet-And-Greet package that features an Upper Reserved ticket and access to one of the two following meet-and-greet time slots:

Session 1: 2:30 to 3:00 p.m.

Session 2: 3:30 to 4:00 p.m.

The VIP package is available for $32.00 (plus fees) per person, and each person who would like to meet Bluey must have their own VIP ticket.

For those who already have game tickets and would like to add only the VIP meet-and-greet, you may do so for $16.00 by contacting the AquaSox Front Office at 425-258-3673.

Fans who choose to participate in the general admission lines are not guaranteed the opportunity to meet Bluey. We encourage purchasing the VIP package to guarantee your opportunity to meet Bluey.

If you have any questions about the ticket packages or event, please email McKenna Michaelson at mckennam@aquasox.com or call the AquaSox Front Office at 425-258-3673 for more information.







Northwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.