Baseball Bingo Is Back

Published on May 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Join us for our game against Tri-City at 7:05!

MLB REHAB APPEARANCE: Gabe Speier is scheduled to make a rehab appearance tonight for the Everett AquaSox. The left-handed reliever appeared in a career-high 76 games out of the bullpen for the Seattle Mariners last season, posting a 4-3 record with a 2.61 ERA. An eight-year MLB veteran, Speier has appeared in 230 major league games during his professional career. He also represented the United States at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Adam Maier will be making his seventh start of the season.

SILVER SLUGGERS: It's another Silver Sluggers night at the ballpark! This exclusive club for fans 55 years and wiser is brought to you by Mukilteo Memory Care. At Mukilteo Memory Care, they provide more than just support; they offer a sanctuary designed specifically for the journey of memory loss.

BASEBALL BINGO: Pick up your Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingo for and two blackouts. You can't win if you don't play!

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating Mechanics Bank, formerly HomeStreet Bank, locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket that is redeemable at the Everett Memorial Stadium Box Office.







Northwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

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