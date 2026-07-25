AquaSox Fall to Emeralds, 5-3, Friday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 5-3 at Everett Memorial Stadium on Friday night as the AquaSox gave out 1,000 team trading card sets courtesy of Pizza Hut.

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning, making the score 1-1 early on. San Francisco Giants No. 3 prospect Jhonny Level hit a solo home run to center field to put Eugene on the board, and Everett found the scoring column as Seattle Mariners No. 7 prospect Luke Stevenson doubled after Ricardo Cova singled and stole second base.

Each squad furthered their scoring in the third frame as the Emeralds took a 4-3 lead during the inning. Level knocked a two-run single and Lisbel Diaz added an RBI single to bring home the Emeralds' three runs. On the flipside for Everett, Brandon Eike hit his first triple of the season to drive home Stevenson, and Carlos Jimenez brought home Eike by hitting into an RBI groundout.

The Emeralds extended their lead by another run in the top of the fifth as Level mashed his second home run of the game. Level's solo blast was his fourth of the season, concluding the evening's scoring overall as Eugene secured a 5-3 victory for their third win of the week.

From the mound for Everett, right-handers Sam Whiting and Pedro Da Costa Lemos combined to throw four shutout innings as each dealt two scoreless frames. Additionally, Whiting struck out three and Lemos walked none.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Everett Memorial Stadium and the AquaSox are celebrating Christmas in July! Ticket promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride special. Additionally, it is the Santa Hat Giveaway presented by Diedrich Espresso for the first 1,000 fans! Rounding out the week, promotions for later in the homestand include an appearance by Bluey, Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum, and Signature Sunday!







Northwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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