Big Hits Elude C's Friday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - Despite many chances to tie the game or take the lead, the Canadians failed to do either in an 8-4 loss to the Hillsboro Hos (AZ) Friday night at Hops Ballpark.

Two walks to start the first led to no runs then - after Hillsboro took a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer from #2 D-Backs prospect Kayson Cunningham - a lead-off double and one out walk in the second were not enough to find the run column. The Hops would add two more in the second to go up 4-0.

The C's got on the board with a run in the third. With a man on and two outs, Jake Casey delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit to two before another run scored in the fifth thanks to singles from Eric Snow and Alexis Hernandez to make it 4-2.

Starter Troy Guthrie (L, 1-1) responded well after his first two frames. The 20-year-old allowed just three base runners over his next four innings, only one of which reached scoring position. His final line: 6.0 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 3 K.

Vancouver would scratch across a run in the seventh to make it a one run game. Casey worked a two-out walk then raced home from first after a Hernandez single got past the right fielder and rolled all the way to the wall.

After Ryan Sprock just missed a go-ahead double in the top of the eighth thanks to a leaping catch at the wall by Avery Owusu-Asiedu, the Hops put the game away with a four-run bottom of the inning that included a two-out, three-run homer from Owusu-Asiedu.

The Canadians used a walk and two hits in the ninth - the second of which drove in a run courtesy of Maddox Latta - to get within a slam but could only bring the tying run to the on-deck circle in an 8-4 loss.

Landen Maroudis will look to lead the C's back into the win column tomorrow night against #16 D-Backs prospect Wellington Aracena. First pitch is set for 5:03 p.m. on the C's Broadcast Network.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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