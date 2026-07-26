Marvelous Maroudis Leads C's to Shutout Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The finest outing of Landen Maroudis' career highlighted a 7-0 victory against the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) Saturday night at Hops Ballpark.

After Maroudis (W, 2-8) stranded two-out base runners in the first and second, the C's broke through in the third to take a lead they would not relinquish. JR Freethy tripled with one out then Ryan Sprock worked a walk before a two-out, two-strike single from Jake Casey broke the scoreless tie. Alexis Hernandez followed with a two-RBI double in the next at-bat to chase #16 D-Backs prospect Wellington Aracena (L, 2-5) from the game. Eric Snow greeted the new pitcher with a run-scoring knock of his own to make it 4-0.

The bottom of the third proved to be the biggest challenge for Maroudis. The 21-year-old saw the bases fill behind him after three straight batters reached with one out, but he induced an inning-ending double play to keep the Hops off the board. He would face one batter over the minimum the rest of the way en route to a career-long six inning outing. Maroudis allowed three singles, issued three walks and struck out four over 85 pitches, also a career high.

Vancouver would add a run in the fourth thanks to two hits, a passed ball and a groundout then plated two more in the seventh to ice the game. Sprock singled, Peyton Williams walked and a double steal plus a throwing error by the catcher allowed a run to come home. Snow drove in his second run of the game with a two-out single later in the frame that put the C's in front 7-0.

Austin Marozas tossed two strong innings of relief and Jay Schueler got the final three outs to lock down the Canadians' fourth shutout win of the year.

All nine starters had a hit and five reached base multiple times. Snow and Maddox Latta had two hits apiece while the former joined Hernandez in a two-RBI effort.

With the win, the C's have earned a series split and will go for the series win tomorrow afternoon as #17 Blue Jays prospect Silvano Hechavarria duels with #3 D-Backs farmhand David Hagaman. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. on the C's Broadcast Network.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 25, 2026

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