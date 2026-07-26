Canadians Blank Hops, 7-0

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops were shut out 7-0 by the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday night. Despite the Hops pitching staff combining to strike out ten batters, the offense was lackluster, only acquiring five hits. Kayson Cunningham went two-for-four at the plate. The team left eight on base.

After two innings of shutout ball, the Canadians scored four runs in the top of the third, all of the runs charged to Hillsboro starter Wellington Aracena. A triple, double, two singles, and a walk made up the four runs. Joangel Gonzalez took over with two outs in the inning and allowed two singles before he could escape the jam. Aracena was charged with four earned runs, two walks, and struck out three.

Back-to-back singles and a passed ball set Vancouver up to score again on a fielder's choice in the fourth to extend their lead to 5-0. Gonzalez pitched three shutout innings, striking out two and giving up four hits. Luke Dotson entered the game with two outs in the sixth. A single and a walk put two on for the Canadians in the seventh. A stolen base followed by a throwing error by catcher Carlos Virahonda scored another run to put Vancouver up 6-0. Another single tacked on another run, putting them up 7-0, which was enough to seal the win. For the Hops, Alexis Liebano threw the last 2.1 innings, recording three strikeouts and allowing no runs.

The final game of the series begins at 1:05 PM on Sunday, with the pregame show starting at 12:50 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio.







Northwest League Stories from July 25, 2026

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