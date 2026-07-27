Hops Bash Three Homers to Earn Series Split with Vancouver

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops wrapped up their six-game series with the Vancouver Canadians on a high note Sunday afternoon, belting three home runs in a 10-2 victory at Hops Ballpark to earn a series split and secure the season series against their Northwest League rival. Hillsboro (10 runs on nine hits) scored in four different innings and got another strong outing from David Hagaman, while the bullpen combined to retire the final 10 Vancouver hitters. The Hops had three homers in the game, including hitting back-to-back home runs for the second time this season. Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit home run #10 and Carlos Virahonda had his 16th of the season, before Yassel Soler followed up with a long ball off the foul pole in the 10-2 win.

The Hops wasted no time putting pressure on Vancouver starter Silvano Hechavarria in the first inning. José Mejía walked to begin the frame, Kayson Cunningham followed with another free pass and Carlos Virahonda was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Yassel Soler lined a two-run single to left before Virahonda later scored on a balk, giving Hillsboro a quick 3-0 lead. Soler was the DH on Sunday, appearing in his first game of the week since battling a back injury,

Vancouver answered in the second when Alexis Hernandez launched a solo home run to left-center off the light tower, but the Hops immediately restored their cushion in the bottom half. Diosfran Cabeza and Slade Caldwell opened the inning with singles before Cunningham ripped a ground-rule double into right-center, driving home both runners for a 5-1 advantage.

Hagaman settled in after the Hernandez homer, retiring 11 of the next 12 batters before Ryan Sprock doubled and eventually scored on Jake Casey's groundout in the sixth. Hagaman allowed just three hits and two earned runs over 5.2 innings, striking out three to improve to 4-4 on the season.

The offense continued to pour it on. Avery Owusu-Asiedu opened the fourth inning by crushing his 10th home run of the year to left field, extending the lead to 6-1. One inning later, the Hops delivered their biggest blow. Cunningham worked a leadoff walk before Virahonda hammered his 16th homer of the season to left. Two pitches later, Soler sent a towering drive off the left-field foul pole for his ninth homer, marking the second time this season Hillsboro has hit back-to-back home runs and pushing the lead to 9-2.

The Hops added their final run in the eighth with a two-out rally after Owusu-Asiedu singled, Cabeza followed with a base hit and consecutive walks to Caldwell and Mejía forced home the game's final run.

Soler finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, while Virahonda scored twice and drove in two. Owusu-Asiedu also scored twice, collected two hits and added an RBI with his milestone 10th homer. Cunningham scored twice and drove in two, while Cabeza reached base three times with a pair of hits.

Luke Craig escaped the sixth after replacing Hagaman, Mason Marriott was dominant with two perfect innings and three strikeouts in his season debut, and Sawyer Hawks worked around two ninth-inning singles to close out the victory. The win gives Hillsboro a split of the six-game set with Vancouver while also clinching the season series against the Canadians. The Hops remain at Hops Ballpark to continue their 12-game homestand Tuesday when they welcome the Seattle Mariners' High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox, for the start of another six-game series.







Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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