Indians Double up Dust Devils in Series Finale

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning as they defeated the Dust Devils, 12-6, in front of 2,915 fans at Avista Stadium for Jurassic Ballpark Day Game presented SERVPRO of Spokane County & 94.1 The Bear.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tommy Hopfe finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Roldy Brito had three hits and an RBI, and Alan Espinal reached base four times and drove in a pair of runs.

Bryson Hammer struck out seven while allowing just two hits over four innings of one-run ball.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Indians head up to Vancouver for their first series north of the border this year starting on Tuesday, July 28th. Fans can follow along with all of the action on 103.5 The Game or stream for free with the Bally Sports Live app.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-13), Redband (3-3), Operation Fly Together (3-3), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (22-26), Harry Potter (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, August 4th, vs. Eugene (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

NEXT PROMOTION: Bark in the Park Night presented by The Dave & Molly Show - Fetch your leash and head to the ballpark for a tail-wagging good time! Fans and dogs alike will receive a group rate on tickets. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-friendly section with all proceeds from dog tickets donated to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game to join the Puppy Parade on the field!







Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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