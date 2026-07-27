Ems Offense Ties Season-High Run Total in 17-3 Win to Clinch Second Straight Series Victory

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 17-3 to close out the series. It's the second straight series victory for the Ems, and their first six-game series victory since late May. Eugene is now 16-14 to start the second half and trail by just one game in the NWL standings.

Eugene wasted little time as they put up a lopsided inning to start the game. Isaiah Barkett led off the game, and on an 0-2 count against Everett's starter Walter Ford, Barkett got hit by a pitch and had to exit the game. Zane Zielinski took over for him and finished the game at second base. Jhonny Level reached on a fielder's choice and Hayden Jatczak singled to put runners on the corners with only one out. Zander Darby crushed a three-run home run to put the Ems out in front. For Darby, it was his third home run of the week.

The inning kept going as Jose Astudillo singled and stole second before Robert Hipwell drew an 11 pitch walk. Hipwell got caught on a back pick for the second out of the inning before Onil Perez doubled and drove home the fifth and final run of the first. After Everett's start Ford walked Jose Ramos, his night came to an end and Everett had to turn it over to the bullpen after the five run first inning.

Everett responded with two runs in the bottom of the first after Carlos Jimenez reached on a walk and Brandon Eike crushed his NWL-leading 20th home run of the year. The Ems lead 5-2 after the first inning.

To start off the top of the second inning, Level hit his third home run of the week to extend out the Ems lead. It left his bat at 103.2 mph and traveled 430 feet for the no-doubt blast. After hitting just two home runs in his first 38 games in Eugene, he now has hit three home runs in as many games.

Everett's final run of the game came in the bottom of the third inning. Matthew Ellis hit a two-out solo home run to cut the deficit down to just three runs. The Ems led 6-3 through three innings.

After that it was all things Eugene, as they scored 11 unanswered runs in the final five innings including a nine run ninth. In the fifth, Onil Perez brought home a run on a groundout. In the sixth, Zander Darby collected his 10th RBI of the week on a two-out single to left field to make it 8-3.

After a scoreless eighth inning, the Emeralds were able to score nine runs to close out the game. Six of them came off of Gabriel Sosa and the final three runs came off of Carter Dorighi, a position player who closed out the game in the ninth.

Zane Zielinski doubled to bring home the first two runs of the inning, and Lisbel Diaz was able to reach on a fielding error that also scored a pair of runs. That was when Dorighi took over on the mound, and Darby was able to reach on an error that could've ended the inning. Jose Astudillo followed it up with a single to score a run and Robert Hipwell capped off the scoring with a three-run home run to put the Ems out in front by 17-3 which proved to be the final.

It was a great way to end the week for the Ems, as seven different players recorded multiple-hits tonight. Jose Astudillo led the way with four hits tonight at the plate. The 17 runs is tied for the most runs scored in a game this year by the Emeralds offense.

It was another series victory for the Ems, their second straight week with a series victory and their first six-game series since the end of May. They'll look to keep it going into a big series next week.

Eugene will now get ready to head back home as they welcome the Tri-City Dust Devils to PK Park for a six game series starting on Tuesday, July 28th. No starting pitchers have been announced for either team. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

Tickets are available online at milb.com/eugene/tickets, by phone at 541-342-5367 or in person at the PK Park ticket office. Ticket packages for the Emeralds home playoff games at PK Park are now on sale now at mlb.com/milb/eugene/news/join-us-for-playoff-baseball.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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