Series Win Evades C's Again with 10-2 Loss

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - The Canadians could not secure their first series win since mid-April on Sunday, falling 10-2 to the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) at Hops Ballpark to wrap their nine-game road trip and the season set between these two clubs.

The Hops got to starter Silvano Hechavarria (L, 0-3) in the first, plating three runs with just one hit but aided buy two walks, two hit batters and a balk. Alexis Hernandez uncorked a lead-off solo shot in the second to cut the deficit to two before Hillsboro responded with two more runs in the second to go up 5-1.

Things didn't get any better from there. After Hechavarria left in the second inning, the Hops would get to the C's pen for a run in the fourth and three in the fifth to race out to a 9-1 advantage before the Canadians used a lead-off double from Ryan Sprock, a fly out that advanced the runner and an RBI groundout from Jake Casey to pull within seven.

Hillsboro scored again on a bases loaded walk in the eighth to lead 10-2 and the C's failed to score the rest of the way.

After an off day on Monday, Spokane (COL) is at The Nat beginning Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on the C's Broadcast Network and Bally Sports Live.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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