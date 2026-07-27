Landen Maroudis Named NWL Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians starter Landen Maroudis as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for July 20-26. It's the first weekly honour he's earned as a pro and the ninth Canadian to be named a league award winner this year.

Maroudis, 21, turned in the finest outing of his career on Saturday, July 25. The right-hander dominated the Hillsboro Hops (AZ) over six scoreless innings for his longest professional outing while scattering three singles, three walks and four strikeouts to lead the C's to their fourth shutout win of the season.

Much of this season has proved a challenge for the Largo, FL native, but his two most recent starts have been his best work of the year. He has surrendered one run on six hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts in his last 11.0 innings pitched.

July was a successful month for Maroudis. He logged a 2.95 ERA in four games (three starts) across 18.1 frames and limited opponents to a .224 average; those are his highest-quality numbers since April.

Maroudis and the Canadians are back at The Nat this week to take on the Spokane Indians (COL) Tuesday through Sunday.

Stay up to date with all things Canadians Baseball during the 75th anniversary season of historic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com, calling 604-872-5232 or on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 27, 2026

Landen Maroudis Named NWL Pitcher of the Week - Vancouver Canadians

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