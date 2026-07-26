Dust Devils Blow out Indians, 12-1

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tri-City scored eight runs across the game's first three frames and cruised from there as they clobbered the Indians, 12-2, in front of 6,047 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, KXLY 4 News Now, & K102 Country. The loss dropped Spokane to 16-13 in the second half - one game back of Everett for the top spot in the Northwest League.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tanner Thach homered for the second straight night and now has three home runs and seven RBIs this week against the Dust Devils.

Roldy Brito and Kelvin Hidalgo both finished 2-for-4 in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-14), Redband (3-3), Operation Fly Together (3-3), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (22-26), Harry Potter (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, July 26, vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates - 12:00 PM)

Tri-City RHP Chase Shores (1-2, 5.51 ERA) vs. Spokane LHP Bryson Hammer (5-6, 4.62 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: Jurassic Ballpark Day Game presented SERVPRO of Spokane County & 94.1 The Bear - Take a step back in time with this dino-mite game at Avista Stadium. Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life for a roaring good time! Also, pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball BINGO card and play along with the game to win great prizes. Then fans can stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field!

ABOUT THE SPOKANE INDIANS

The Spokane Indians are the High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies located in Spokane Valley, Wash. The Indians have played at Avista Stadium, home to the MultiCare Kids Bench Seat, since 1958 and have been a proud member of the Spokane community since 1903. Parking at all Spokane Indians games is FREE. The Spokane Indians Office and Team Store are open 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. On game days, the Office and Team Store are open from 10:00 a.m. until the end of the game.







Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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