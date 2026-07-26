Santa Delivers Victory Joy on Christmas in July

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox on game night

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox on game night(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox spread holiday cheer to 3,178 fans Saturday night by securing a 6-2 victory over the Eugene Emeralds during the Christmas in July celebration at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Eugene took an early 2-0 lead, plating one runner in each of the first two innings. Taking his first-ever High-A at-bat, Hayden Jatczak belted a solo home run on the first pitch he saw to open the scoring, and Daniel Rogers delivered the Emeralds' second run by knocking an RBI single after Zander Darby doubled.

Everett rallied for the lead in the bottom of the second, jumping ahead by one run. Aiden Taurek hit an RBI single with two runners on base, and Luis Suisbel delivered the game-tying RBI single. Providing the Frogs the lead was Axel Sanchez, who hit into an RBI groundout.

Furthering the AquaSox lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth was Sanchez, who lined an RBI double down the left field line to score Carter Dorighi. The two-run advantage held until the bottom of the sixth when Everett plated their fifth run as Taurek contributed his second RBI single of the game - this time on an infield chopper to first base.

The Frogs brought home their sixth and final run during the bottom of the seventh, setting themselves ahead by four. Following a walk drawn by Sanchez and a single hit by Brendan Donovan, Luke Stevenson pulled an RBI double into right field. Everett's advantage held strong for the remainder of the game as right-hander Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman held the Emeralds out of the scoring column across the game's final two frames.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E EUGENE EMERALDS 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2 7 0 EVERETT AQUASOX 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 X

6 9 0

WIN - Evan Truitt (2-3) LOSS - Niko Mazza (6-4)

EUGENE PITCHING: Mazza (3.2), Hillier (2.1), Strickland (2.0) EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt (5.0), Easterly (2.0), Lunsford-Shenkman (2.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 22 Minutes

PICTURED ABOVE: Aiden Taurek PHOTO BY: Evan Morud

ATTENDANCE: 3,178

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude their six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, at Everett Memorial Stadium! Ticket promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride special. Additionally, the Frogs are hosting an appearance by Bluey, Kids Run The Bases presented by Imagine Children's Museum, and Signature Sunday!

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Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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