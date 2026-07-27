Everett Drops Series Finale To Eugene

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Jose Geraldo of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Jose Geraldo of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds during the final game of the six-game series at Everett Memorial Stadium, losing 17-3 in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,142 as the AquaSox hosted a Bryan Woo Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Sound Transit.

Eugene's offense had an explosive top of the first inning, bringing home five runs to open the game. Lisbel Diaz hit an RBI double to score Jhonny Level, and Zander Darby belted a three-run home run during the next at-bat. Rounding out the inning's scoring was Onil Perez, who added an RBI double to score Jose Astudillo.

Brandon Eike delivered the Frogs' first two runs during the bottom half of the frame, blasting a two-run home run over the Judd & Black manual scoreboard in right center field. The long ball was Eike's 20th of the season, taking sole possession of the Northwest League home run lead. Eugene hit a home run of their own in the top of the second, taking a 6-2 lead as Level hit a solo shot.

Each team added one more run across the next three innings of the game, providing the Emeralds a 7-3 advantage. Everett's Matthew Ellis smashed a solo home run to the opposite field during the bottom of the third for his 14th homer of 2026, and Eugene's Perez hit into an RBI groundout after Astudillo and Robert Hipwell each walked and stole a base.

The Emeralds plated their eighth run during the top of the sixth inning courtesy of Darby, who hit an RBI single after Level walked and Hayden Jatczak singled. Leading 8-3, the Emeralds added another nine runs in the top of the ninth inning to put the game out of reach. Everett went down scoreless in the bottom half of the frame, providing Eugene a 17-3 victory for their fourth win of the six-game series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 5 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 9 17 18 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 8 2

WIN - Mauricio Estrella (1-0) LOSS - Walter Ford (0-8)

EUGENE PITCHING: Vernon (4.0), Estrella (2.2), Dunaway (1.1), Slater (1.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Ford (0.2), Geraldo (1.1), Hernandez (1.0), Schapira (2.0), Little (2.0), Sosa (1.2), Dorighi (0.1)

TIME: 3 Hours, 0 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 4,142

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox travel south to begin a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops at Hops Ballpark! Game One of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Upon the conclusion of the series in Hillsboro, the AquaSox return home for a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians beginning Tuesday, August 4! Promotions for the series include a Randy Johnson Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Gesa Credit Union, UW Bothell Alumni Night, Scouting America Night, Frogstock, and Faith & Family Night presented by Calvary Arlington!

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Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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