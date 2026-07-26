Tri-City Takes Fourth Straight at Spokane

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Tyler Bremner

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Tyler Bremner(Tri-City Dust Devils)

SPOKANE VALLEY - A familiar tune rang throughout the grandstand and walls of Avista Stadium Saturday night but not one the home faithful wanted to hear, as the Tri-City Dust Devils (14-15 2H, 49-46) took advantage of defensive miscues and wildness from the Spokane Indians (16-13 2H, 45-50) in a 12-2 thrashing that clinched a road series win.

The runs came early and often for the visitors, beginning with a dropped fly ball in center field to put the first runner on in the top of the 1st. RBI hits by DH Matt Coutney (single) and 1B Ryan Nicholson (double) off Spokane starter Yuma Herrera (1-3) gave Tri-City a 2-0 lead and put both in scoring position. A second error on a two-out grounder hit by C Peter Burns got both Coutney and Nicholson home to make it 4-0 before the Indians batted.

Dust Devils starter Tyler Bremner (1-4) used the run support to great effect, giving up only one run on three hits in five innings and striking out seven in his first professional win. The righty, who had given up multiple runs in his last five starts, bounced back for one of his best starts as a pro.

Scoring continued early on with a three-run home run from Coutney in the top of the 2nd pushing the lead to 7-1. An inning later an RBI single from Ruiz and a sacrifice fly from Nicholson raised the advantage to 9-1, with Bremner cruising on the mound. RF Randy De Jesus added an RBI single in the 5th, CF Gage Harrelson sent a sacrifice fly to center in the 6th, and a third Nicholson RBI (single) closed out the Tri-City scoring in the 7th. Indians 1B Tanner Thach swatted a solo home run with two outs in the 9th to pull one back before the Dust Devils closed out their fourth straight win.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-The two longest individual batting streaks both continued, with 3B Harold Coll now possessing a 24-game on-base streak and 1B Ryan Nicholson a 9-game hitting streak. Both are hitting over .300 in the series (Coll - .333; Nicholson - .409).

-Victory for the Dust Devils marked the first time in the High-A era that the team has won a six-game series at Avista Stadium. It also marked the first time that Tri-City had beaten Spokane in four straight games in any capacity since 2022, when the Dust Devils won the last two games of a home series at Gesa Stadium before taking the first two of a set at Avista.

-Saturday in the Northwest League saw Vancouver shut out Hillsboro 7-0 at Hops Ballpark to clinch at least a road split. The Everett AquaSox bounced back for a 6-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds at Everett Memorial Stadium, giving them a chance for a split with a Sunday win.

FINISHING WITH A FLOURISH

Tri-City and Spokane face off one more time in 2026, in the series finale at 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Avista Stadium. Right-hander Chase Shores (1-2, 5.51 ERA) toes the slab for the Dust Devils with left-hander Bryson Hammer (5-6, 4.62 ERA), Tuesday night's winner, getting his second start of the week for the Indians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 12:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live (Spokane broadcast), and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

The 12-game road trip continues to Eugene, where a six-game set at PK Park begins Tuesday night, July 28. The Dust Devils then return Tuesday, August 4, for a six-game series with the Hillsboro Hops. For tickets to the set with the Hops, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2026

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