Ems' Bats Quieted by Frogs Pitching Staff in Loss

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Eugene Emeralds fell to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 6-2. Eugene jumped out to an early lead but the frogs ripped off six unanswered runs to close the game out. Eugene still holds a 3-2 series lead and will have a chance for the series victory in tomorrow's series finale. The Ems are now 15-14 to start the second half.

Eugene got the scoring started in tonight's game in a very memorable way. Hayden Jatczak made his Ems debut tonight while hitting third in the lineup. After the first two outs to start the game, Jatczak stepped into the box for his NWL debut. On the very first pitch he saw he crushed a home run 401 feet that left his bat at 99.6 mph to put the Ems out in front.

The offense kept it rolling with a run in the top of the second. Zander Darby led off with a double and was able to score on a two-out RBI-Single from Daniel Rogers to extend the lead out to 2-0 after the top of the second inning.

Everett responded by scoring three runs in the home half of the frame to take their first lead of the night. The first four runners reached, with Aidan Taurek and Luis Suisbel recording RBI-singles to tie up the game before Axel Sanchez reached on a fielder's choice to put Everett in front. In the fourth, Carter Dorighi singled with two outs and Sanchez brought him home on a double down the third base line to give Everett a 4-2 lead. In the sixth, Aidan Taurek brought home a run on an infield single to give the frogs a 5-2 lead through six complete innings. Everett scored their final run of the night in the seventh inning with an RBI-Double from Luke Stevenson.

That proved to be the final in tonight's game as Everett closed out the game by a final score of 6-2. After a great start at the plate, Everett's pitching staff combined for seven scoreless innings. On the mound for the Ems, Niko Mazza gave up four earned runs across his 3.2 innings. He'll be looking for a big bounce back start next week at PK Park against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Cole Hillier gave up just one run spanning 2.1 innings and it was Austin Strickland who pitched the final two innings tonight while allowing one run and striking out two.

Eugene will now get ready for the series finale tomorrow evening. First pitch is slated for 4:05 PM with Cade Vernon on the mound making his second start of the week.







Northwest League Stories from July 25, 2026

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