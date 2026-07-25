Jhonny Level Crushes Two Home Runs En-Route to Ems' Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 5-3. The Emeralds are now 3-1 on the week and will look for their second straight series victory heading into the final two games this weekend. Eugene is 15-13 to start the second half and now is just one game out of first place in the Northwest League.

The Ems were able to get the scoring started in tonight's game against Everett in the top of the first inning. After a groundout to start, Jhonny Level stepped into the batters box with an 0-12 hitting line this week through the first three games. On the very first pitch he saw against the Frogs starter Colton Shaw, Level blasted his third home run of the season to right field to give the Ems the lead. It left his bat at 101 mph and traveled 389 feet.

Everett responded and tied up the game in the home half of the inning. Ricardo Cova singled with one out and Luke Stevenson hit a rocket double off the wall to tie up the game at 1-1 after the first.

After a scoreless second inning, Eugene was able to take the lead once again in the third. Onil Perez got hit by a pitch to start and Zane Zielinski drew a walk. Isaiah Barkett hit into a groundout but it moved both runners into scoring position with only one out. It was Level who came through once again, this time on a groundball single that allowed both runs to come to score. Level was caught stealing second before Carlos Gutierrez singled to keep the inning alive. Lisbel Diaz collected his second triple of the week which brought home Gutierrez to make it a 4-1 lead.

Everett immediately answered back with two runs of their own on an RBI-Triple from Brandon Eike and a groundout from Carlos Jimenez that brought home the run to cut the lead down to just one. That proved to be the Frogs final run scored in tonight's game.

Eugene added one more run in the top of the fifth, and once again it was none other than Jhonny Level who crushed his second home run of the game. He entered the game with two home runs in 38 games, and left with his first multi-homerun game in Eugene.

The pitching was phenomenal tonight for the Ems. Jacob Bresnahan collected his second straight win on the mound with five strong frames while allowing three runs on six hits and striking out eight. Esmerlin Vinicio spun two scoreless innings before turning it over to Liam Simon for the eighth. Simon threw just six pitches in a fast frame and Ryan Slater took over in the ninth and converted on his fifth save of the season.

Eugene will now have a chance for a series victory tomorrow night. Niko Mazza will toe the rubber with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.







Northwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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