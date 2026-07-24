Coll's Slam Pushes Tri-City Past Spokane

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Harold Coll

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils third baseman Harold Coll(Tri-City Dust Devils)

SPOKANE VALLEY - A six-run top of the 5th inning, powered by 3B Harold Coll's grand slam, turned Thursday's contest around for the Tri-City Dust Devils (12-15 2H, 47-46) in a 7-6 win over the Spokane Indians (16-11 2H, 45-48) at Avista Stadium.

The inning began with Tri-City down 3-1 and right-hander Lebarron Johnson, Jr. (1-5), taking over for Spokane. 2B Johan Macias walked with one out and then advanced two bases on a wild pitch that deflected off the shin guard of Indians C Alan Espinal to near the Dust Devils' dugout. A second wild pitch allowed Macias to score, making it a 3-2 game.

After a second out, C Alberto Rios drew a walk to keep the inning going. LF Jorge Ruiz then hooked a double down the right field line to put runners at second and third, and SS Capri Ortiz walked to load the bases. That brought up Coll and triggered a pitching change, with Spokane reliever Tyler Hampu taking over. The Dust Devils slugger received a back-up slider from Hampu and blasted it over the wall in left field, giving Tri-City a 6-3 lead with the team's third grand slam of the season.

The visitors added one more run in the 5th, beginning with a double by 1B Ryan Nicholson right after the Coll grand slam. DH Randy De Jesus hit a soft grounder to the right side on which Hampu and Indians 1B Tanner Thach could not connect, with the error giving Nicholson time to score and push the lead to 7-3.

That run proved the difference, with Spokane scoring three runs in the bottom of the 6th but only three due to the wind. Thach hit a deep fly to right with two on which would have given the Indians the lead back, but the breeze stopped it at the wall for RF Aaron Graeber to make the catch with his back to the short fence.

Lefty reliever Francis Texido (2-5) threw 2.1 innings of solid ball out of the bullpen for the win, giving up only two unearned runs and striking out a pair. Luke Schafer shut things down in the final three innings, getting an old-school save.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Last night's game marked the 11th game of the season between the Inland Northwest rivals decided by one run, over half of the 21 games played so far in the season series. Tri-City holds a 6-5 record in those one-run contests.

-Harold Coll's grand slam was his first as a professional ballplayer. His last grand slam came collegiately for the Houston Cougars on May 4, 2024, against Central Florida. The salami also extended his on-base streak to 22 games, the second longest for a Dust Devil this year.

-The Northwest League Thursday included an early afternoon game at Everett Memorial Stadium, where the AquaSox scored early and often in a 10-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds. At Hops Ballpark the Hillsboro Hops got a late three-run homer from Jose Mejia to get past the Vancouver Canadians by a score of 8-5.

STAND AT ATENCIO

Tri-City and Spokane square off in game four of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Friday night at Avista Stadium. Right-hander Jose Atencio (0-3, 3.46 ERA) will take the ball for the Dust Devils, countered by left-hander Everett Catlett (5-5, 5.55 ERA) of the Indians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live (Spokane broadcast), and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

After a 12-game road trip that continues to Eugene the Dust Devils return Tuesday, August 4, for a six-game set with the Hillsboro Hops. For tickets to the set with the Hops, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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