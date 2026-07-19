Columbia River Splashed out by Vancouver

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils and Vancouver Canadians in action

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils and Vancouver Canadians in action(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - The presence of princesses and 2,586 fans on Princess Night at the ballpark made for a lively and fun atmosphere, but the Vancouver Canadians (12-11 2H, 39-50) made sure no storybook ending would take place in a 6-2 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils (9-14 2H, 44-45) Saturday night at Gesa Stadium.

Neither team scored in the first three innings with the visitors from the north and the home side, again playing as the Columbia River Rooster Tails, posting scoreless frames. The game turned in the top of the 4th inning when Vancouver 1B Peyton Williams sent a pitch from Columbia River starter Tyler Bremner (0-4) over the left-center field wall for a two-run home run to open the scoring. Bremner made it through 4.1 innings, giving up four runs on four hits and striking out three but walking four.

The Rooster Tails cut into the deficit with a run in the bottom of the 4th. SS Capri Ortiz led off the inning with a single, and 3B Harold Coll doubled down the left field line to bring him in from first and make it a 2-1 game. The Canadians quickly responded with three in the top of the 5th, stretching the lead to 5-1. Ortiz would again aid the cause in the bottom of the 5th with an RBI double of his own, cutting the lead to 5-2, but Vancouver starter Troy Guthrie (1-0) would get out of trouble to earn the win in his High-A debut.

Canadians catcher Jacob Sharp added an RBI single in the 9th to close both the scoring and a 4-for-4 night, walking to reach base in all five plate appearances. Vancouver reliever Austin Marozas extinguished the final Columbia River threat in the 8th and finished the game for the save.

ROOSTER TAILS NOTES

-Harold Coll reached base twice in the game, extending his on-base streak to 18 games in a row. He did not score, though, ending an eight-game streak of scoring at least one run. The Boston native's bat has heated up in the homestand, with Coll hitting .310 (9-for-29) with two home runs, 11 RBI and three doubles.

-Capri Ortiz went 3-for-4, with hits in his first three at-bats. The Dominican shortstop now has three three-hit games in the 2026 season, matching CF Jorge Ruiz and trailing only RF Randy De Jesus (four 3-hit games) on the active roster in that department.

-In the Northwest League, the Eugene Emeralds beat the Hillsboro Hops for a second straight night, downing their northern Oregonian rivals by a score of 3-1 at PK Park. The Spokane Indians, meanwhile, forged a 6-5 walk-off win in 10 innings over the Everett AquaSox to retake first place in the Second Half playoff race.

A SUNDAY FOR SALVAGING

Tri-City hosts Vancouver in the finale of their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, where a Family Feast Night brings hot dogs, 16 oz. Coca-Cola products, bags of chips and ice cream sandwiches for all to enjoy for $2.50 each throughout the night.

Right-hander Chase Shores (1-2, 6.18 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils, who will dawn Rooster Tails colors one more time in anticipation of next week's hydroplane races. Right-hander Landen Maroudis (1-8, 7.33 ERA) counters for the Canadians, who look for the sweep.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

After the game Tri-City begins a two-week road trip that starts in Spokane Valley and ends in Eugene, with the Dust Devils returning Tuesday, August 4 for a six-game set with the Hillsboro Hops. For tickets to the weekend's contests with Vancouver, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Dust Devils Baseball... a Tri-Cities Tradition for 25 Years!

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Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2026

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