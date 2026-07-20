Rooster Tails Salvage Solo Homer Fest

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils (Rooster Tails) outfielder Randy De Jesus

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils (Rooster Tails) outfielder Randy De Jesus(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - In a game in which every run scored via a solo home run, the Tri-City Dust Devils (10-14 2H, 45-45) found a pair of longballs to defeat the Vancouver Canadians (12-12 2H, 39-51) by a score of 2-1 Sunday night at Gesa Stadium.

3B Harold Coll had the decisive blow late in the contest, taking a pitch from Vancouver reliever Reece Wissinger (3-2) over the left field wall for the winning run. It marked the second time in six games that a late Coll homer won the game for the baseballing sons of Pasco, Kennewick and Richland.

The potential of closing up the Columbia River Rooster Tails weekend with a win to salvage a game of the three-game series looked dicey early on, with starter Chase Shores sandwiching giving up a double with a pair of walks in the top of the 1st inning to load the bases full of Canadians with no one out. Shores managed to escape the frame unscathed, though, getting back-to-back strikeouts and inducing a flyout to center to finish the frame.

Both Shores and Vancouver starter Landen Maroudis went five innings and gave up only a solo homer. The Canadians' clout came in the top of the 3rd off the bat of the newest Vancouver entry, C Ryan Sprock, whose shot to right-center left the yard to open the scoring. The 1-0 lead held a couple of innings before Columbia River RF Randy De Jesus ended a 16-game home run drought, lining a smash off Maroudis over the left-center field wall to tie the game 1-1 in the bottom of the 5th.

Shores ended his outing with four strikeouts and a no-decision for his night, turning it over to a bullpen that came up clutch with four no-hit and scoreless innings. Francis Texido threw a perfect 6th inning, and Max Gieg (4-1) followed by striking out the side looking in the 7th, earning him the win. Luke Schafer took care of the 8th for the Rooster Tails and Nicolo Pinazzi maneuvered around a lead-off walk in the 9th to earn his first save for manager Dann Bilardello's team.

ROOSTER TAILS NOTES

-Randy De Jesus's multi-hit game provided pop in the middle of the order, with LF Jorge Ruiz adding a pair of hits of his own. The team totaled eight on the night to help stitch together the squad's 11th win over Vancouver in 2026.

-Harold Coll's home run stretched his on-base streak to 19 consecutive games, the third-longest by a Tri-City hitter this year. C Juan Flores reached base in 25 consecutive games during the First Half before his promotion to Double-A Rocket City, and infielder Matt Coutney had a 21-game streak stretching from April to May.

-The game in Pasco Sunday proved the only remotely close game in the Northwest League's action. The Everett AquaSox walloped the Spokane Indians 21-3 at Avista Stadium, taking the three-game series with a +25 run differential. Down at PK Park, the Hillsboro Hops ended a seven-game losing streak with a 12-2 blowout of the Eugene Emeralds that salvaged a game in that set.

A DOZEN AWAY AGAIN

Back as the Tri-City Dust Devils, the team departs for its second two-week road trip in four weeks after a Monday off at home. The squad first visits Avista Stadium to take on the Spokane Indians in the last six-game series of 2026 between the Inland Northwest rivals, running from Tuesday, July 21 to Sunday, July 26. From there Tri-City makes its only visit of the regular season to Eugene's PK Park, with a six-gamer with the Emeralds starting July 28 and ending August 2. Pitching matchups have not yet been announced.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show 20 minutes before first pitch. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live (opposing team's broadcast), and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

The Dust Devils return Tuesday, August 4 for a six-game set with the Hillsboro Hops. For tickets to the set with the Hops, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from July 20, 2026

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