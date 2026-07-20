Everett AquaSox Announce Eight Roster Moves

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that the High-A Everett AquaSox roster is receiving eight player transactions.

Of the eight players involved, four are being promoted to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers from Everett: Catcher Josh Caron, infielder Felnin Celesten, outfielder Jonny Farmelo, and right-handed pitcher Lucas Kelly. All four players won the 2025 Northwest League Championship with the AquaSox, returning to the team as members of the 2026 Opening Day Roster.

Caron, a 22-year-old native of Wisconsin, was drafted by the Mariners in the fourth round (No. 121 overall) out of the University of Nebraska. He spent his entire 2025 campaign with the Frogs, hitting .197 with nine doubles and nine home runs across 299 at-bats. Taking a big leap forward in his abilities to hit for both average and power, Caron hit .272 with the AquaSox in 2026 while blasting a Northwest League-best 19 home runs. He also collected 17 doubles and 62 RBIs, finishing his tenure with a .934 OPS in 66 games.

Celesten, a 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic, is currently ranked as the Mariners' No. 6 prospect per MLB Pipeline and was signed from international free agency in 2023. After receiving an 11-game cup of coffee with the AquaSox to end the 2025 season, Celesten burst onto the scene and proved himself as one of the best hitters in the Northwest League in 2026. Across 80 games, the switch-hitter collected a Northwest League-best .314 batting average and .943 OPS. Showing improved power and plate discipline, Celesten collected 21 doubles, 13 homers, 52 RBIs, and 45 walks prior to his promotion.

Farmelo, a 21-year-old native of Virginia and the Mariners' No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline, was drafted by Seattle as a Prospect Promotion Incentive selection (No. 29 overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft. He returned to Everett for 2026 after playing 29 games with the team the prior season, where he hit .230 with six doubles, six home runs, and 16 RBIs. Similar to Caron, Farmelo also saw a surge in both batting average and power during his second year in High-A. In 83 games with the AquaSox in 2026, the left-handed hitter smacked 17 doubles and 13 home runs while driving in 40 runs. A speed threat on the bases, Farmelo also totaled 26 stolen bases.

Rounding out the wave of promotions to Arkansas is the 22-year-old Kelly, who the Mariners drafted in the sixth round (No. 182 overall) out of Arizona State University. Currently ranked as Seattle's No. 27 prospect per MLB Pipeline, the California native Kelly threw in five regular season games for the Frogs in 2025 while most-notably closing out the final game of the Northwest League Championship by striking out Eugene Emeralds outfielder Jonah Cox. Returning to the AquaSox to begin 2026, Kelly struck out 57 batters in 31.1 innings of work while walking 21. In 24 games, he pitched to a 2-3 record with a 4.88 earned run average, allowing just one home run along the way.

Joining the AquaSox to fill the shoes of the four players promoted are three players from the Single-A Inland Empire 66ers and one player who appeared with the Frogs in 2025. Newcomers to the AquaSox include infielder Ricardo Cova, outfielder Korbyn Dickerson, and outfielder Aiden Taurek, and returning to the team is right-handed pitcher Pedro Da Costa Lemos.

Cova, a 22-year-old from Venezuela, was signed by the Mariners in 2021 as an international free agent. Currently in his sixth season of professional baseball, Cova originally made his Single-A debut during the 2024 campaign. He has seen improvement with his bat in each of his three stints at the level and, thus far in 2026, has hit .290 with 20 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, and 44 RBIs in 80 games. The right-handed hitter's nine homers are a career-best, and he has also stolen 24 bases this season.

Dickerson, a 22-year-old from Kentucky, is currently ranked as the Mariners' No. 11 prospect per MLB Pipeline. Drafted by Seattle in the fifth round (No. 152 overall) out of Indiana University, Dickerson made his professional debut with the Single-A Modesto Nuts by appearing in two games to end the 2025 campaign. In his first full season of professional baseball, the right-handed hitter has collected a .276 batting average across 77 games with the 66ers, tallying 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, and 36 RBIs to go along with 21 stolen bases.

Taurek, a native of California, currently ranks as Seattle's No. 28 prospect per MLB Pipeline. Selected by the Mariners in the 13th round (No. 392 overall) out of Saint Mary's College, Taurek made his professional debut with the Nuts after being drafted. Playing 27 professional games in 2025, the right-handed hitter hit .336 with nine doubles and 10 RBIs. Receiving his second taste of Single-A to begin 2026, Taurek hit .280 with 31 doubles, five triples, six home runs prior to his promotion to the AquaSox. He also collected 55 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and 45 walks.

Returning to the AquaSox is Da Costa Lemos, a 23-year-old from Brazil who was signed by Seattle as an international free agent in 2019. He has appeared in two games this season - both with the Arizona Complex League Mariners - where he has thrown 4.0 scoreless innings. Da Costa Lemos appeared with the AquaSox during 10 games in 2025, throwing 18.0 innings to the tune of a 3.00 earned run average. He struck out 18 and walked only six, only giving up one home run during his first tenure with the Frogs.

Everett currently sits tied with the Spokane Indians - High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies - for first place during the Northwest League's second half at a 15-9 record. The winner of the second half will take on the Eugene Emeralds - High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants - in the five-game 2026 Northwest League Championship Series.

The AquaSox return to action Tuesday, July 21, with six games against the Emeralds at Everett Memorial Stadium. We encourage fans to visit and give Cova, Dickerson, Taurek, and Da Costa Lemos a warm Everett welcome. Tickets may be bought at AquaSox.com or by calling the AquaSox Front Office at 425-258-3673.







Northwest League Stories from July 20, 2026

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