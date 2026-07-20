Missed Chances, Solo Homers Lead to 2-1 Loss

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The best start of the season from Landen Maroudis was wasted by the Canadians Sunday night in a 2-1 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) at Gesa Stadium in a game that saw Vancouver miss out on multiple chances to score.

An early sign of things to come came in the top of the first. The C's loaded the bases with no outs against #7 Angels prospect Chase Shores, but the next three batters were retired to help the starter escape with no damage done.

Maroudis would mow down the first six hitters of his night before Vancouver started the scoring with a home run for the third consecutive game. Newcomer Ryan Sprock - who doubled in the first - uncorked a 414-foot solo shot to the opposite field gap in the third to give the Canadians a 1-0 lead with his first homer as a member of the Blue Jays organization.

Tri-City would get their first hit against Maroudis in bottom of that inning then caught stealing later in the frame helped the 21-year-old face the minimum over his first three. He would strand a lead-off double in the fourth before coughing up a game-tying homer in the fifth, but he finished that frame by striking out the next three hitters to establish a new career high with seven Ks over five complete without issuing a walk.

After the Sprock homer, the Canadians would muster just two more hits and a total of six baserunners from the fourth through the ninth, though they did get the tying run to second with none out in the final frame before failing to capitalize. Tri-City didn't fare much better, but a go-ahead solo homer from Harold Coll to start the bottom of the seventh gave the Dust Devils their first lead of the weekend as they went on to win 2-1.

Following an off day tomorrow, the C's continue their nine-game road trip on Tuesday night in Hillsboro. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on the C's Broadcast Network.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 20, 2026

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