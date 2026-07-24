Dust Devils Outlast Indians, 7-6

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tri-City got a fifth-inning grand slam from Harold Coll and hung on from there as they outlasted the Indians, 7-6, in front of 2,986 fans at Avista Stadium for Youth Sports Night presented by Pacific Golf & Turf.

TOP PERFORMERS

Angel Jimenez was sharp in his second start at the High-A level, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out six over four frames.

Ethan Hedges and Caleb Hobson both drove in a pair of runs while Tommy Hofpe and Tanner Thach each had an RBI in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-13), Redband (3-3), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (22-26), Harry Potter (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, July 24th, vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Tri-City RHP Jose Atencio (2-7, 3.28 ERA) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (5-5, 5.55 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: Pop Star Fireworks Night presented by 700 ESPN & Like Media - Cheer on your hometown team, enjoy your favorite ballpark treats, and stick around after the final out for a post-game fireworks display featuring hits from your favorite chart-topping pop stars!







Northwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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