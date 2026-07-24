Spend Your Weekend with the Frogs

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The AquaSox are home tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday!

TRADING CARD GIVEAWAY: Baseball card and autograph collectors will not want to miss the 2026 AquaSox team trading card set giveaway! Keep an eye out for limited-edition chase cards randomly inserted into sets as well. Thanks to Pizza Hut, the first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will take home a trading card set.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

TICKET SPECIALS (CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

Gesa Credit Union Military Pride Tickets

Student Ticket Discount

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: The ballpark transforms into a winter wonderland for Christmas in July! The AquaSox will spread holiday cheer with festive giveaways and family-friendly activities throughout the evening.

The AquaSox will also take the field in special Christmas in July jerseys, which will be auctioned online from Thursday, July 23, to Monday, July 27. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the AquaSox Community Fund with the event proudly presented by the Kendall Automotive Group.

SANTA HAT GIVEAWAY: In conjunction with Christmas in July, we will be giving away an amazing AquaSox Santa Hat to the first 1,000 fans thanks to Diedrich Espresso!

TOY DRIVE: Help us spread Christmas joy! Bring a new unwrapped toy to the ballpark and help make the holidays brighter for children throughout Snohomish County. Representatives from Christmas House will be on hand collecting donations, and every toy will help bring smiles to local families this holiday season.

FIREWORKS: Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett skyline. The show is presented by Diedrich Espresso and Boeing.

Gesa Credit Union Military Pride Tickets

Student Ticket Discount

BRYAN WOO BOBBLEHEAD: 2025 American League All-Star and AquaSox alumni Bryan Woo will be honored with his first ever AquaSox bobblehead. To accommodate as many fans as possible, the bobbleheads will be limited to one per person (not one per ticket). Be sure to get there early as these will go faster than his fastball!

CHALLENGER BASEBALL GAME: Prior to the game, we will have a special Challenger League Baseball Game presented by Fred Meyer. Founded in 1989, Challenger Baseball is Little League's adaptive program for youth and adults with physical and intellectual challenges.

BLUEY APPEARANCE: Bluey is coming back to Everett Memorial Stadium! Your favorite character will be available for fans to meet and take photos with throughout the night. General Admission meet-and-greet slots will run from 4:30 to 5:00 and from 5:30 to 6:00.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

TICKET SPECIALS (CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

Chick-Fil-A 4 For $50 Sunday

Gesa Credit Union Military Pride Tickets

Speedway Chevrolet Sunday

Student Ticket Discounts







Northwest League Stories from July 24, 2026

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