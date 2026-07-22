Brendan Donovan Is Back

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







MLB REHAB APPEARANCE: Mariners infielder Brendan Donovan is scheduled for another appearance with the AquaSox today, batting leadoff.

BASEBALL BINGO: Pick up your Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingo for and two blackouts. You can't win if you don't play!

SILVER SLUGGERS: It's another Silver Sluggers night at the ballpark! This exclusive club for fans 55 years and wiser is brought to you by Mukilteo Memory Care. At Mukilteo Memory Care, they provide more than just support; they offer a sanctuary designed specifically for the journey of memory loss.

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating Mechanics Bank, formerly HomeStreet Bank, locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket that is redeemable at the Everett Memorial Stadium Box Office.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.







Northwest League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.