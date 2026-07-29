Stevenson Homers Twice During 3-2 Frogs Win

Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, Ore.: The Everett AquaSox narrowly snuck past the Hillsboro Hops at Hops Ballpark on Tuesday evening, securing a 3-2 victory in the opening match of the six-game Northwest League series.

With their victory, the AquaSox now hold sole possession of first place in the standings of the Northwest League's second half. They currently lead the Spokane Indians and Eugene Emeralds, who have already clinched a championship berth by winning the league's first half, by one game apiece.

Everett's offense found all three of their runs on the evening by way of the home run ball. Leading the charge was Seattle Mariners No. 7 prospect Luke Stevenson, who hit two solo homers across the first four innings of the game. Contributing the other long ball was switch-hitting infielder Luis Suisbel, who dealt the game-deciding blow with a solo home run of his own in the top of the eighth inning for his 11th blast of the season.

AquaSox pitching largely stifled the Hops offense throughout the night, allowing just five hits. Starter Adam Maier dealt 4.2 innings of one-hit, shutout baseball, and Michael Hobbs threw 1.1 innings in his Everett debut. Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman picked up his fifth win by dealing a scoreless bottom of the seventh, and Casey Hintz achieved his seventh save by throwing 2.0 innings of one-run ball.

Only Arizona Diamondbacks No. 10 prospect Carlos Virahonda collected an RBI for the Frogs' opposition, putting Hillsboro into the scoring column with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. Scoring the other Hops run was Diamondbacks No. 19 prospect Slade Caldwell, who crossed home plate on a passed ball after reaching base by drawing a walk during the bottom of the eighth.

Following their one-run victory, the AquaSox now hold a 10-9 record against the Hops in 2026.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox travel south to begin a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops at Hops Ballpark! Game One of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Upon the conclusion of the series in Hillsboro, the AquaSox return home for a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians beginning Tuesday, August 4! Promotions for the series include a Randy Johnson Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Gesa Credit Union, UW Bothell Alumni Night, Scouting America Night, Frogstock, and Faith & Family Night presented by Calvary Arlington!







Northwest League Stories from July 29, 2026

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