Indians Grind out 5-4 Win over Dust Devils

Published on July 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane got five strong innings from Bryson Hammer and back-to-back home runs from Jacob Humphrey and Tanner Thach as they topped the Dust Devils, 5-4, in front of 3,161 fans at Avista Stadium for Christmas in July Night presented by Wake Up Call Coffee.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hammer struck out six and walked just one while allowing no earned runs over five solid frames. The southpaw out of Dallas Baptist picked up his fifth win of the season and has now gone 2-0 with a 2.96 ERA and 28 K/7 BB mark over his last five starts.

Humphrey finished 2-for-3 with a home run and stolen base and is .309 average is tied for second in the Northwest League with teammate Roynier Hernandez. The Standish, ME, native ranks third in the NWL in stolen bases while also ranking among the circuit's top 10 in OBP, OPS, and slugging.

Tommy Hopfe continued his mastery of Tuesdays with three hits and two RBIs while Kelvin Hidalgo reached base three times and scored twice in the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-12), Redband (3-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (22-26), Harry Potter (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, July 22nd, vs. Tri-City (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Tri-City RHP Yeferson Vargas (3-7, 6.35 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (2-8, 5.68 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: Rosauers Family Feast Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU - Empty the house and load up the car for Rosauers Family Feast Night! The whole family can enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches for only $2 all night long. Kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







Northwest League Stories from July 22, 2026

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