No Magic in Spokane's 11-3 Loss to Everett

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Everett put up multiple runs in four different innings as they rolled past Spokane, 11-3, in front of 5,927 fans at Avista Stadium for Harry Potter™ Bobblehead Giveaway & Fireworks Night presented by AAA Washington, NonStop Local KHQ, KISS 98.1, & The Spokesman-Review.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ethan Hedges reached base three times (1B, 2B, BB) and scored a run while Alan Espinal and Jacob Hinderleider both had a pair of hits in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (14-11), Redband (3-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (22-26), Harry Potter (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, August 18th, vs. Everett (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Everett RHP Colton Shaw (6-3, 3.98 ERA) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (5-5, 5.31 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: Country Music Fireworks Night presented by KEY 101 - Come for the crack of the bat, stay for the boom in the sky! Enjoy a thrilling night of baseball, plus a firework spectacular featuring country music's top twangs immediately following the game. Plus, pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball BINGO card at the front gates and play along with the game to win great prizes.







Northwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

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