Ems Return from All-Star Break with Win against Hillsboro

Published on July 17, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 6-2 to open up the quick three game series this weekend at PK Park. Eugene is now 11-11 in the second half and 13-3 against the Hops this season.

It was Hillsboro who got the scoring started in tonight's game with a pair of runs in the top of the second. Jose Mejia doubled for the first hit of the game and Jakey Josepha doubled to bring him home. The next Hops batter, Brady Counsell, grounded to third base and a throwing error kept the inning alive and brought home the run from second base to give the Hops the 2-0 lead.

After that it was all things Eugene as they scored six unanswered runs to close out the game. The Ems got on the scoreboard with a run in the second inning. After a pair of leadoff singles to start, Walker Martin singled to center field with two cuts to cut the lead to 2-1 after two innings.

In the fourth, Eugene was able to take their first and final lead of the night. Jakob Christian and Walker Martin singled with one out before Robert Hipwell tied up the game with an RBI-single. That brought up Isaiah Barkett who collected his first hit and RBI in Eugene with a single that gave the Ems the 3-2 lead after four innings.

The rest of the runs came on a single swing in the bottom of the seventh. Barkett and Carlos Gutierrez drew walks before Zander Darby crushed a three-run home run to straight away center field to put the Ems up 6-2 for good. Darby hit it 107.3 mph and it traveled 460 feet for his second straight game with a home run.

That proved to be all the offense the Ems needed as they got a great night from the pitching staff. Hunter Dryden got the start and tossed the first three innings. He allowed just two hits and two runs with only one of them being earned while striking out six. Esmerlin Vinicio took over and spun three hitless and scoreless innings while striking out four as he picked up his fifth win of the season. Liam Simon pitched the next two frames and allowed just one hit before Gerelmi Maldonado took over to close out the game in the ninth with a hitless inning while striking out two.

It's a great start for the Ems club coming out of the all-star break to open it up with a win and move back to .500 in the second half. It's a lot of new faces in Eugene with the big roster overhaul this week, but both Barkett and Astudillo collected hits in their High-A debut which is a great sign of what's to come for the newcomers.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night with a first pitch at 5:05 PM. Jacob Bresnahan will get the starting nod.

#RootedHere







Northwest League Stories from July 17, 2026

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