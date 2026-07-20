Ems Suffer Series Finale Loss against Hillsboro

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 12-2 to close out the three game series. The Ems three game winning streak comes to an end as they fall to 12-12 to start the second half.

For the third straight night the Hops were able to open the scoring in the top of the second inning. They were able to put up five runs against Niko Mazza in the inning, the most runs he has allowed in a single start all season long. They sent nine batters to the plate and started off the inning by loading up the bases. They scored the first run on a wild pitch, the second on a groundout and the final three runs on a pair of singles from Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Jakey Josepha. Carlos Virahonda led off the third inning with a solo home run to extend the Hops lead to 6-0 through the first three innings.

The Emeralds were able to get on the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Walker Martin crushed his 12th home run of the year 413 to straight away center field. The 12 home runs ties his career high in a single season.

After the Emeralds scored their first run, the Hops responded with a six run top of the seventh to put the game on ice. Eugene got one more run in the home half of the frame. Martin collected his second hit of the game with a two out double. The next batter, Onil Perez, reached first on an infield single. There was a throwing error on the play from Jose Mejia that allowed Martin to score on the play from second base.

That proved to be all of the offense in tonight's game as the Emeralds fell by a final score of 12-2. It was a series victory this weekend for the Ems, their first since the final week of May.

Eugene will hit the road for a six game series next week at Everett Memorial Stadium against the Everett AquaSox starting on Tuesday, July 21st. No starters have been announced yet for the series opener.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2026

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