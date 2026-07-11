Dakota Jordan Crushes Three Home Runs in a Historic Night

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Spokane Indians by a final score of 9-4. The series is now tied 2-2 as the teams head into the final two games this weekend. Dakota Jordan cemented his legacy as an Emerald tonight, as he hit three home runs in the first four innings. He's the first Emerald in the High-A era to reach this milestone. In total, he hit 1,301 total feet of home run distance tonight. It was a truly special night for a special player.

The Emeralds wasted no time getting the offense going as they scored six runs in the bottom of the first. Jhonny Level hit a one-out double before Gavin Kilen doubled to bring home the first run of the night. That brought up Dakota Jordan, who hit his first home run of the night 426 feet with an exit velocity of 104.9 mph. Carlos Gutierrez followed it up with a walk and Jancel Villarroel reached on an error to put two runners on. Lisbel Diaz doubled out to left field to bring home the fourth run and Zander Darby capped it all off with a single that scored two runs to make it 6-0 Ems after the first inning.

Jordan came up to bat with one out in the second and hit what could be the furthest home run at PK Park. It left his bat at 111 mph and traveled a whopping 471 feet for his second home run in as many innings.

In the fourth, Jordan led off the inning. It was truly a "surely he doesn't do it again" type of moments, but Jordan delivered as he has so many times this season with another home run for his third of the night. It left the bat at 103.1 mph and traveled 404 feet to cement his legacy here in Eugene. He's the first player in the High-A era to hit three home runs in a game, and it took him just four innings.

Jordan brought home another run in the sixth inning and had a chance to add on to his historic night with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. He ripped a double out to right field and tried to stretch it into a triple but was thrown out at third. It was all smiles for Dakota, and he got a great standing ovation to end his historic night. He ended the game with 14 total bases, the most in any game this year by a hitter in the Northwest League.

Niko Mazza was phenomenal tonight on the mound for the Emeralds as he spun seven innings of one run baseball. The seven innings is the longest outing by any Emerald pitcher this year and is now tied for the longest from any pitcher in the Northwest League this season. He allowed just two hits and one run while striking out six batters en-route to his sixth win of the season.

It was a perfect day from the time the gates opened tonight all the way until the final out. It was an exploding whales jersey giveaway tonight courtesy of Bi-Mart as well as a margaritaville night in front of over 3,000 fans packed inside PK Park.

The Ems will now look to take the series lead tomorrow night with a first pitch at 5:05 PM. Cade Vernon will be on the mound for the Emeralds, his first start of the season in Eugene.







Northwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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