Late-Game Heroics Propel C's to Comeback Victory

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Breaking their three-game losing streak, the Canadians came back from a three-run deficit in the eighth inning to earn a 7-6 victory against the Everett AquaSox (SEA) on Saturday evening at The Nat.

The game was a true back-and-forth affair; with both teams trading runs over the first few innings. Both starting pitchers dueled in this one, with #3 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King spinning 5.1 innings of three-run ball while punching out seven. He left with a 3-2 lead, but a four-run 6th inning gave the Mariners' affiliate a 6-3 advantage.

The Canadians got a key run back in the bottom of the 6th, with Jacob Sharp leading off the inning with a double before scoring on a Manny Beltre sacrifice fly to move Vancouver within two runs.

The 6-4 Everett lead held until the bottom of the 8th, when the Canadians orchestrated one of their most memorable wins of the season.

Maddox Latta opened the inning with a walk, with Mathieu Vallee singling a batter later for his third hit of the game. With the tying run at first, acting manager Matt Von Roemer brought in Peyton Williams as a pinch hitter. On the first pitch he saw, the 'Iowa Meat Truck' delivered a signature moment, doubling to the wall in right-center to tie the game at six.

With Williams at second, Beltre stepped up and lined a ball to center field for a single that tipped off of AquaSox centerfielder Jonny Farmelo's glove. Williams then broke to third but was thrown out by Farmelo. However, Beltre raced to second on the play, with the ensuing throw sailing into right field. This allowed the Invivienda, Dominican Republic native to come all the way around and score for a Little League home run that gave the Canadians a 7-6 lead.

Reece Wissinger (W, 3-1) settled in after giving up three runs in the 6th inning to close out the game with three shutout innings.

The Canadians will look to secure a series split against Everett during a White Spot Family Fun Sunday tomorrow afternoon. Righthander Jack Nedrow will make his second Canadians start against fellow righty Walter Ford. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 11, 2026

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