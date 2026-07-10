Long Ball Proves Too Much to Handle for C's in 7-4 Loss

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians dropped the third game of their series with the Everett AquaSox (SEA) on Thursday night by the score of 7-4. After taking the lead in the 2nd, the C's were held off the scoreboard for the following six innings.

In the second inning, an Edward Duran double brought the C's first runner across the plate. A fielding error on a sharply hit ground ball by Alex Stone would allow Duran to come around to score to put the Canadians ahead 2-0. The lead didn't last long, with the AquaSox using a three-run homer as part of a four-run third inning to take the lead for good.

Landen Maroudis got the start. In his 3.1 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs (four earned) with one walk. Making his first relief outing after returning from the injured list was Austin Marozas. He worked 2.2 innings, giving up a solo homer on four hits, walking none and punching out five.

Carson Myers gave up a home run to the first batter he faced in the 7th but responded nicely, keeping the rest of his outing scoreless. His final line to close out the game: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K.

The C's tried to rally in the ninth when Stone hit a two-run homer - his second of the week and of the season - to left-center field to cut the deficit to three runs. However, they couldn't keep the rally going as Everett closed things out to take a two-games-to-one series lead.

Looking to bounce back from tonight's defeat, the Canadians will face off again with the AquaSox tomorrow when Silvano Hechavarria gets the start opposite right-hander Colton Shaw. The first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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