Guthrie, Sharp Spearhead Series Win

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - Five strong innings from starter Troy Guthrie and a four-hit night from Jacob Sharp were major factors in a 6-2 Canadians win over the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) Saturday night at Gesa Stadium. The victory makes the C's series winners for the first time since mid-April.

Guthrie (W, 1-0) matched top Angels prospect Tyler Bremner (L, 0-4) zero for zero over the first three innings before Vancouver broke through in the top of the fourth. A lead-off walk put a man on for Peyton Williams, who cracked his second homer this weekend and sixth of the year to make it 2-0.

After the Dust Devils got to Guthrie for a run in the fourth - though he limited what could have been a big inning thanks to a highlight reel-worthy double play started by shortstop Maddox Latta - the Canadians went right back to work in the fifth. Jake Casey tripled home a run to chase Bremner before Eric Snow and Sharp each provided RBI doubles that increased the Vancouver advantage to three.

Tri-City loaded the bases behind Guthrie to start the fifth, but a 5-2 double play followed before a run scored on a double then a pop out wrapped the frame and the outing for the right-hander. His final line: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP, 3 K.

Sharp's fourth hit of the game came with a runner at second and two outs in the ninth, which plated a crucial insurance run that put the C's ahead 6-2.

Gilberto Batista (H, 1) faced one batter over the minimum in two scoreless innings of relief and Austin Marozas (S, 1) struck out the side in the eighth then fanned two more in the ninth to lock down the win.

Seven of nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Sharp is the eighth C's player this season and the second in as many nights to get four knocks. Tucker Toman extended his hitting streak to seven games, the active leader on the roster.

The Canadians can sweep a series for the first time this season with a win tomorrow night. Landen Maroudis takes the ball opposite #7 Angels prospect Chase Shores. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.; follow the action on the C's Broadcast Network.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2026

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