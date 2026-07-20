Hops Snap Skid, Pound Eugene 12-2

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







EUGENE, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops ended three weeks of frustration with a runaway win Sunday, putting Eugene in the rear view mirror early.

Hillsboro (8-16 second half, 40-50 overall) scored in the second inning to take the first lead in all three games this weekend, but on Sunday made sure there was no coming back for the home team. The Hops batted around and plated five, then put the game out of reach with a six-run seventh inning, cruising to a 12-2 win at P.K. Park.

Catcher Carlos Virahonda was on base five times Sunday. Hit by a Niko Mazza pitch to lead off the second inning, he scored the first of the Hops' five runs on a wild pitch. Jakey Josepha capped the outburst with a two-run single to center field and two batters later Mazza (6-2) was out of the game. The Northwest League ERA leader surrendered five runs on four hits with a walk, hit batter and two strikeouts over a season-low 1 2/3 innings.

When Virahonda next came to the plate it was to lead off the third. He sent a Ubert Mejias pitch over the center field fence for his 15th home run of the season, fifth with the Hops.

Staked to a big early lead, Hops starting pitcher David Hagaman (3-4) pitched around a pair of walks in the second inning courtesy of a double play. The righthander then set down 10 straight Eugene batters before Walker Martin took him deep over the wall in center with two outs in the fifth. Hagaman went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering five hits, two runs, one earned with four strikeouts and two bases on balls.

By the time Hagaman left the game, it was well out of reach. The Hops tattooed Eugene reliever Austin Strickland for six runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter, sending ten men to the plate in the seventh inning. Virahonda was drilled in the back with the bases loaded to force in Jakey Josepha, who had doubled. Brady Counsell brought home two more runs with a two-bagger to left and and Diosfrahn Cabeza, who began the inning with a leadoff walk, capped the Hops scoring with a two-RBI single.

The 12 runs were one shy of the total amount of runs the Hops had scored during a seven-game losing streak. Virahonda finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBI. Josepha and Counsell each finished with two hits.

Hillsboro will spend the next two weeks at home, taking on the Vancouver Canadians next week followed by the Everett AquaSox. All Hops baseball games air live on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.