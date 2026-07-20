AquaSox Explode for 21 Runs against Spokane

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Powered by a 17-hit offensive performance featuring six home runs, the Everett AquaSox demolished the Spokane Indians 21-3 Sunday afternoon at Avista Stadium to secure a series victory in the three-game set.

Everett struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Luke Stevenson walked and each of Carlos Jimenez and Felnin Celesten singled, loading the bases with no outs. Capitalizing on the opportunity was Matthew Ellis, whose RBI groundout brought home Stevenson to open the scoring. Spokane broke scoring ground in the bottom half of the frame, tying the game as Tanner Thach hit an RBI single.

Anthony Donofrio launched a solo home run for his sixth long ball of the season, breaking the tie in favor of the AquaSox during the top of the second. Furthering the Frogs' lead in the next frame was Luis Suisbel, who blasted a two-run home run to left center field after Ellis walked for his 10th long ball of the season. Extending the AquaSox lead to five runs were Carter Dorighi and Jo Oyama, who each scored on groundouts.

Anthony Donofrio launched a solo home run for his sixth long ball of the season, breaking the tie in favor of the AquaSox during the top of the second. Furthering the Frogs' lead in the next frame was Luis Suisbel, who blasted a two-run home run to left center field after Ellis walked for his 10th long ball of the season. Extending the AquaSox lead to five runs were Carter Dorighi and Jo Oyama, who each scored on groundouts.

Spokane chipped away at their deficit in the bottom of the third, plating one run to make the score 6-2 as Ethan Hedges teed off for a solo home run with one out. However, the teams exchanged runs in the fourth to make the score 7-3. The AquaSox equalized the impact of Hedges' homer in the top of the fourth as Celesten scored on another RBI groundout hit by Ellis, and Kelvin Hidalgo hit a solo home run to right field for the Indians.

Everett exploded for six more runs in the top of the sixth, giving Everett a six-run lead. Jimenez launched a solo home run for his 12th long ball of the year, and Eike added an RBI single into left field after Celesten tripled to score the frame's second run. Donofrio contributed a two-run single to the rally, and Dorighi hit into an RBI groundout. Scoring the inning's final run to make things 13-3 was Donofrio, who crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

The AquaSox again had an inning chalked full of firepower in the top of the seventh, bringing home another eight runs to surge ahead 21-3. Ellis drilled a two-run, opposite-field home run to open the inning's scoring, and Stevenson demolished a grand slam for the inning's second blast. Jimenez drilled a solo homer for his second long ball of the game - and third AquaSox blast of the seventh inning - and Celesten scored again on Ellis' third RBI groundout of the game to conclude the inning's scoring efforts.

Holding the Indians out of the scoring column across the final four innings of the game was right-hander Walter Ford, who locked down the Frogs' 21-3 win. Ford struck out three while walking none and allowing just two hits, earning his first save of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Eugene Emeralds beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, with Sam's Cats & Dogs Bark in the Park! Ticket promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride special. Promotions for later in the homestand include an appearance by Bluey, Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo, Camp Day, BrewFest presented by Mac & Jack's and The Flying Pig, and the AquaSox Trading Card Set giveaway presented by Pizza Hut!







Northwest League Stories from July 19, 2026

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