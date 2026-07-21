Brendan Donovan to Rehab with AquaSox

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that infielder Brendan Donovan is scheduled to make a rehab appearance for the Everett AquaSox on Tuesday, July 21. First pitch for the game against the Eugene Emeralds - High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants - is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Working his way back from a left groin muscle strain, Donovan began his rehab assignment July 15 with the Arizona Complex League Mariners where he played in one game. He then returned to the Pacific Northwest for two appearances with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, who faced off against the Oklahoma City Comets at Cheney Stadium.

The Mariners acquired Donovan via three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays on February 2. St. Louis, Donovan's original team, acquired former AquaSox Jurrangelo Cijntje and Tai Peete from Seattle in the deal, and former Frog Ben Williamson was acquired by Tampa Bay. Additionally, the Cardinals acquired a Competitive Balance Round B draft selection from each of the Mariners and Rays, and Tampa Bay also traded outfielder Colton Ledbetter to St. Louis.

Currently 29-years-old, the left-handed hitting Donovan has appeared in five major league seasons. In his first campaign with the Mariners, Donovan has hit .274 across 25 games played in 2026. A native of Wurzberg, Germany, he has tallied four doubles, one triple, and three home runs along with eight RBIs. Of Donovan's 25 games played, eight were multi-hit performances.

Breaking onto the big league stage with the Cardinals, Donovan made his major league debut during the 2022 season. That season, he hit .281, collecting 21 doubles and 45 RBIs, and he followed up his rookie year with a strong season in 2023 where he hit .284 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs, and 34 RBIs. He was also awarded the National League Gold Glove and recognized with a spot on the Baseball America Major League All-Rookie Team in 2022.

Donovan's momentum continued strongly into 2024 where he hit .278 with 34 doubles, 14 home runs, and 73 RBIs in 153 games played with the Cardinals. In his fourth major league season in 2025, Donovan earned National League All-Star recognition as he hit .287 while notching 32 doubles, 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 42 walks.

Originally drafted by the Cardinals in the seventh round (No. 213 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of South Alabama, Donovan was a three-time recipient of the MLBPAA Cardinals Heart and Hustle Award.

Donovan will become the sixth player with major league experience to appear with the AquaSox in 2026. He joins Alejo Lopez, Bryce Miller, Cal Raleigh, Gabe Speier and Will Wilson, who all made rehab assignment appearances with the club.

Tickets to watch Donovan play on Tuesday are available for electronic purchase at AquaSox.com or through the MiLB App. The AquaSox encourage buying your tickets in advance: Walk-up quantities may be limited as seats are expected to sell fast.

All Major League Rehab Assignments are subject to change at any time.







Northwest League Stories from July 21, 2026

Brendan Donovan to Rehab with AquaSox - Everett AquaSox

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