Frogs Drop Game Two Versus Indians in Extras

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Spokane Indians 6-5 on Saturday night at Avista Stadium, dropping the second game of the three-game series in 10 innings.

Both teams found a scoring outburst in the game's opening frame as Spokane held a 4-3 lead upon the conclusion of the first inning. The teams traded three-run home runs - Everett's courtesy of Brandon Eike and Spokane's courtesy of Ethan Hedges - to open the scoring, and the Indians' fourth run came as Jacob Humphrey hit an RBI single after Tanner Thach doubled.

AquaSox pitchers Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman and Taylor Dollard kept the Indians out of the scoring column for three innings, allowing their team to sneak ahead 5-4 in the top of the fifth. Axel Sanchez scored the tying run by singling and crossing home plate on a wild pitch, and Josh Caron broke the tie by demolishing his Northwest League-leading 19th home run of the season.

Roldy Brito tied the game for Spokane in the bottom of the seventh, knotting things 5-5. After singling and advancing to third base via a wild pitch and stolen base, Brito crossed home plate to score the tying run as another wild pitch was delivered by the AquaSox. The tie held through the end of the ninth inning, sending the game to extra innings as Casey Hintz threw two shutout innings and struck out three.

Spokane ultimately emerged victorious in the bottom of the 10th inning, securing a walk-off 6-5 victory. Thach reached on a fielding error to place runners on the corners with no outs, and Humphrey hit into a fielder's choice that allowed the winning run to cross home plate.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude their series against the Spokane Indians at Avista Stadium! Game Three of the three-game set is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. Following the three-gamer in Spokane, they return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Eugene Emeralds beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, with Sam's Cats & Dogs Bark in the Park! Ticket promotions for the game include the AquaSox Student Discount and the Gesa Credit Union Military Pride special.







Northwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

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