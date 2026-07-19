Indians Stun AquaSox in 6-5 Walk-off Win

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Put the ball in play, and good things happen. Ethan Hedges raced home on a dribbler off the bat of Jacob Humphrey as the Indians stunned the AquaSox, 6-5, in front of 6,130 fans at Avista Stadium for Country Music Fireworks Night presented by KEY 101.

TOP PERFORMERS

Roldy Brito was a sparkplug in his second High-A game, reaching base three times, stealing three bases, and scoring a pair of runs.

Ethan Hedges dug the Indians out of an early hole with a three-run blast - his 11th of the season - and finished the night 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored.

Nathan Blasick picked up his 10th win of the season with three innings of scoreless relief.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (15-11), Redband (3-2), Operation Fly Together (3-2), Cafecitos (0-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (22-26), Harry Potter (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, August 19th, vs. Everett (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates - 12:00 PM)

Everett RHP Evan Truitt (1-3, 4.17 ERA) vs. Spokane RHP Yuma Herrera (1-1, 4.31 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: OTTO the Mascot's Birthday & Kid's Day presented by Big 99.9 Coyote Country - Join us as we celebrate OTTO the Mascot's Birthday! OTTO's mascot friends will be on hand and we'll have fun activities for kids all game long. Stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field!







Northwest League Stories from July 18, 2026

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