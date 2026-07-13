2026 Colorado Rockies Draft Recap

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Major League Baseball held its annual First-Year Player draft over the weekend, with the Colorado Rockies selected 21 total players including three within the draft's first 38 selections.

Of the 21 total players selected by Colorado in the Draft, 16 were from the collegiate ranks and five were selected out of high school, the Rockies most high school selections since the 40-round 2019 Draft, when they selected nine high school players in rounds 31-40.

All told across their 21 picks, the Rockies selected 12 pitchers (eight right-handers, four left-handers), five outfielders, two infielders (one shortstop and one first baseman) and two catchers. They selected a pitcher with each of their draft picks in rounds 4-12.

A full list of Colorado's draft picks can be found below:

SS Tyler Bell - Round 1 (#10):

Bell, 21, became the first collegiate middle infielder selected in the first round by the Rockies since Troy Tulowitzki was selected seventh overall in 2005 out of Cal State Long Beach ... the switch-hitter slashed .343/.510/.608 with nine doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 29 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 30 walks and 36 strikeouts in 41 games with Kentucky in 2026, his sophomore season ... was named First Team All-SEC, First Team All-Region (ABCA) and to the All-Morgantown Regional Team for his performance in 2026 despite missing 14 games after injuring his left shoulder early in the season ... the Frankfort, Ill., native was originally selected in the second round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft by Tampa Bay, but opted to go to Kentucky ... prior to this year's Draft, was ranked by The Athletic as the No. 3 draft eligible player, by Baseball America as the ninth overall draft prospect, and by MLB.com as the 10th overall prospect.

C Daniel Jackson - CB-A Round (#37):

Jackson, 21, was the winner of both the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the nation and the Dick Howser Trophy as the top college baseball player in the country ... fourth Golden Spikes Award winner to be selected by the Rockies, joining INF/OF Charlie Condon (2024, third overall), RHP Kip Bouknight (2001, 13th round) and RHP Jason Jennings (1999, 16th overall)... also received the Buster Posey Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award and was named the 2026 Division I National Position Player of the Year by Rawlings and the American Baseball Coaches Association ... in 67 games with the University of Georgia, the right-handed hitter slashed .379/.473/.803 with 14 doubles, one triple, 32 home runs, 87 RBI, 26 stolen bases, 44 walks and 64 strikeouts ... his 32 home runs were the second-most in the country, the most among all draft-eligible players, while he became only the third player in Division I history (and the first catcher) to register at least 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a season ... helped lead Georgia to a third place finish in the College World Series and an SEC regular season and SEC Tournament title ... the Sandy Springs, Ga., native started his college career at Wofford College before transferring to Georgia.

RHP Logan Reddemann - Round 2 (#38):

Reddemann, 21, went a perfect 8-0 with a 2.87 ERA and 84 strikeouts across 59.2 innings with UCLA in 2026 ... the right-hander was named a Second Team NCBWA All-American, ABCA/Rawlings Third Team All-American and ABCA First-Team All-West Region in 2026 ... struck out 18 batters in his April 10 start at Rutgers to match the program record, while allowing just two hits and one run over 8.0 innings ... the Palmdale, Calif., native started his career at the University of San Diego (2024-25), where he was named the WCC Freshman of the Year and All-WCC First Team (2024, 2025) ... prior to the Draft, was ranked by MLB.com as the 31st overall draft prospect.

C Jack Natili - Round 3 (#76):

Natili, 21, slashed .339/.424/.674 with 15 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 65 RBI in 60 games with the University of Cincinnati in his junior season ... was an All-Big 12 honoree for the second consecutive year ... the Venetia, Pa., native tied the single-game school record for home runs on three separate occasions in 2026, recording three home runs in three different games, the only player this decade to hit at least three home runs in a game at least three times in one season ... began his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2024 ... the right-handed hitter was ranked as the 74th overall draft prospect by MLB.com.

RHP Ben Davis - Round 4 (#104):

Davis, 22, went 0-2 with five saves, a 3.64 ERA (47.0 IP, 19 ER), 14 walks and 57 strikeouts in 26 relief appearances for Mississippi State in 2026 ... was No. 11 on D1Baseball's Top 150 Relief Pitchers ... transferred to Mississippi State in 2025 and led the club with 23 appearances while posting a 3.77 ERA (57.1 IP, 24 ER) and 61 strikeouts ... a senior in 2026, Davis transferred to Mississippi State in 2025 after two seasons with Itawamba (Miss.) Community College.

RHP Tyler Putnam (PUTT-num) - Round 5 (#136):

Putnam, 18, was selected out of Battle High School in Columbia, Mo. ... named the 2025-26 Gatorade Missouri Baseball Player of the Year and the 2026 Prep Baseball Missouri Player of the Year after slashing .486/.652/1.083 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI, leading the Spartans to the Class 6 District 5 Tournament quarterfinals ... drew 37 walks and scored 34 runs ... on the mound, the four-time Central Missouri Activities Conference selection was 2-1 with a 1.38 ERA (40.2 IP, 8 ER), 16 walks and 81 strikeouts ... committed to play at the University of Tennessee ... he's the first high school pitcher selected by the Rockies since RHP Jackson Cox was picked in the second round of the 2022 Draft out of Toutle Lake High School (Wash.).

RHP Garrett Lambert - Round 6 (#165):

Lambert, 21, posted a 4.31 ERA (71.0 IP, 34 ER) across 15 starts during his redshirt sophomore season at Mercer University after missing the 2025 season due to injury ... also made three starts for the Wareham Gatemen in the Cape Cod League and allowed four runs on nine hits over 14.0 IP (2.57 ERA) while walking three batters and striking out 20 ... selected as D1Baseball and Perfect Game's Southern Conference Preseason Freshman of the Year in 2024 ... made four starts as a freshman before missing most of the season due to injury and receiving a medical redshirt ... born and raised in Atlanta, Ga., and graduated from Parkview High School.

RHP Jack Scott - Round 7 (#194):

Scott, 21, pitched three seasons at the University of Central Missouri, compiling a 4.12 ERA (146.1 IP, 47 ER) over 40 career outings (25 starts) with 53 walks and 133 strikeouts ... made three starts during his junior season before being sidelined with an elbow injury ... allowed three runs on six hits over 7.1 IP (3.68 ERA) with seven walks and 11 strikeouts ... was a standout two-way player for Olathe West High School (Kan.) and was recognized as one of the top overall prospects in Kansas for the Class of 2023 ... a three-time MIAA Spring Sports Academic Honor Roll member (2024-26), 2025 Honorable Mention All-MIAA and 2024 MIAA Co-Freshman of the Year.

LHP Hudson Barrett - Round 8 (#224):

Barrett, 22, was selected out of Oklahoma State University after spending his first three years at the University of California Santa Barbara ... made 13 appearances (nine starts) with the Cowboys in 2026, going 6-1 with a 2.58 ERA (45.1 IP, 13 ER), 15 walks and 64 strikeouts while earning Academic All-Big 12 honors ... over 39 combined college outings (16 starts), went 12-3 with a 2.30 ERA (113.1 IP, 29 ER), 53 walks and 154 strikeouts ... at UCSB, was the Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year and picked up All-Big West First Team honors in 2023 ... was a two-way player at Frontier High School (Calif.) where he compiled a 2.36 ERA and 179 strikeouts over 21 appearances while hitting .348 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI in 49 career games.

RHP Tanner Sagouspe (suh-GOOSE-pee) - Round 9 (#254):

Sagouspe, 23, earned 2026 First-Team All-Big 12 honors with the TCU Horned Frogs after posting a 2.70 ERA (33.1 IP, 9 ER) over 20 appearances with five saves, 14 walks and 43 strikeouts ... ranked second on the team in appearances while going scoreless in 13 of 20 outings ... played four years at Cal Poly (2022-25) and started his career as an outfielder before missing most of his freshman season due to injury... was a two-way player as a redshirt freshman in 2023 and transitioned to a full-time pitcher as a redshirt sophomore ... overall with the Mustangs, posted a 4.06 ERA (99.2 IP, 45 ER) over 62 career appearances (one start) with 48 walks and 120 strikeouts ... was a 2024 All-Big West Honorable Mention and Big West Spring Academic All-Conference member ... graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School (Calif.) where he was an AP Scholar and National Honors Society member.

LHP Mikiah Negrete - Round 10 (#284):

Negrete, 22, was selected out of California State University, Fullerton ... the senior made 15 starts during the 2026 season, finishing the year with a 9-4 record and 2.70 ERA, the second-most wins and third-best ERA in the Big West ... named 2026 All-Big West First Team ... recorded 94 strikeouts with just 17 walks in 100 innings pitched, a 1.00 WHIP and three complete games ... earned Big West Honorable Mention as a junior in 2025, going 5-3 with a 5.58 ERA (80.2 IP, 50 ER) and 80 strikeouts in 15 starts... across three seasons with the Titans (2024-26), started 45 games with an 18-12 record, 4.18 ERA (264.2 IP, 123 ER), 75 walks and 241 strikeouts ... attended the University of San Diego (2023) prior to Fullerton ... graduate of Servite High School (Calif.) where he was a three-year letter winner with the baseball program ... also played one year of water polo.

RHP Gavin Swartz - Round 11 (#314):

Swartz, 18, was selected out of Normal Community High School in Bloomington, Ill., ... on the mound, went 5-1 with a 2.38 ERA (35.1 IP, 12 ER), 14 walks and 51 strikeouts in eight appearances as a senior ... also batted .289 (13-for-45) with three doubles, one home run and nine RBI ... won CSM Boys Athlete of the Week (June 10), kicking off the Normal Community High School Ironmen's postseason run by throwing a no-hitter in the regional semifinals against Plainfield Central on May 27 with two walks and nine strikeouts ... helped Normal Community go on to win its fourth consecutive Class 4A regional title ... ranked by Perfect Game as the ninth overall player out of the state of Indiana and the fourth overall right-handed pitcher ... the 6'3 175-pound right-hander is committed to play at the University of Indiana.

LHP Garrett Brewer - Round 12 (#344):

Brewer, 21, pitched one season at Auburn University, compiling a 1-2 record with a 5.40 ERA (18.1 IP, 11 ER), nine walks and 26 strikeouts over 17 outings ... spent his previous two seasons at Michigan State University (2024-25) ... during his sophomore campaign with the Spartans in 2025, went 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA (34.1 IP, 17 ER), one save and 41 strikeouts across 17 relief appearances ... a four-year letter winner at Berrien Springs High School (Mich.) ... registered a 6-0 record and one save in nine appearances, amassing 93 strikeouts with a 0.91 ERA as a senior ... rated as the No. 5 pitcher and No. 38 overall player in Michigan by Prep Baseball Report ... also a three-year letter winner on the Shamrock football team, playing quarterback.

OF Juriel Collazo - Round 13 (#374):

Collazo, 17, was selected out of Christian Military Academy High School, Ponce, Puerto Rico ... the first Puerto Rican-born player drafted in 2026 ... committed to play at Western Kentucky University ... ranked by Perfect Game as the number one outfielder and the number three overall player from Puerto Rico ... the 6'0, 164-pound outfielder is the first Puerto Rican-born player drafted by the Colorado Rockies since RHP Yanzel Corea in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB Draft from International Baseball Academy.

OF Lorenzo Carrier - Round 14 (#404):

Carrier, 23, was selected out of the University of Pittsburgh ... named NCBWA First Team All-America, ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-Region, NCBWA District 1 Co-Player of the Year during his redshirt-senior season ... the First Team All-ACC Outfielder and Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist played and started in all of Pitt's 57 games in 2026 and hit .387 with 77 hits, 69 RBI, 67 runs scored, 57 walks, 20 home runs and 15 doubles while slugging .784 ... became just the third player in program history to hit 20-plus home runs in a single season ... his 20 home runs were the most by a Panther since 2009 ... the 6'5 outfielder was also named Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist and the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy "Starting 9" ... spent his first three seasons at University of Miami (2022-24) where he played in 95 games and made 75 starts for the Hurricanes ... two-time Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year ... notched .535 average with four home runs, 40 RBI and 26 stolen bases as senior while leading Appoquinimink High School (Middletown, DE) to state title in 2019.

1B Ryan Niedzwiedz (ned-vedge) - Round 15 (#434):

Niedzwiedz, 21, was selected out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he hit .351/.427/.768 with 14 doubles, 27 home runs, 69 RBI, 31 walks and 35 strikeouts in 57 games in 2026 ... his 27 home runs were a program record, seventh in Division I and second all-time in the Ohio Valley Conference ... the left-handed hitter was named the OVC co-Player of the Year and was a first team All-OVC selection ... 69 RBI also led the OVC an ranked 24th in D1 ... is SIUE's all-time home run leader with 46 career home runs in his three seasons ... named first team All-OVC in 2025 and named to the OVC All-Freshman team in 2024.

RHP Sam Larson - Round 16 (#464):

Larson, 21, went 2-3 with four saves, a 3.95 ERA (41.0 IP, 18 ER), 23 walks and 54 strikeouts in 28 appearances (three starts) with the University of Tulane in 2026 ... ranked fourth in the American Conference in appearances and seventh in saves ... selected to the CSC's Academic All-District Team ... the Lake Forest, Ill., native played his first two seasons of college baseball at Denison University (Ohio) before transferring to Tulane prior to the 2026 season ... went 6-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 14 games (eight starts) for Denison in 2025.

LHP Josh Swink - Round 17 (#494):

Swink, 21, went 3-3 with three saves, a 4.15 ERA (56.1 IP, 26 ER), 24 walks and 60 strikeouts in 21 appearances (five starts) in his junior season for Liberty University in 2026 ... the Newton, N.C. native has pitched for Chatham in the Cape Cod League each of the last two summers, and was named a Cape Cod League All-Star in 2025 after posted a 2.63 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 10 appearances

OF Blake Bowen - Round 18 (#524):

Bowen, 18, was selected out of Jserra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., where he slashed .360/.491/.738 while being named to the Prep Baseball California All-State First Team ... prior to the Draft, the Oregon State commit was ranked by The Athletic as the No. 50 overall draft prospect, by MLB.com as the No. 63 overall draft prospect, by Baseball America as the No. 70 overall prospect ... the 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-handed hitter also played football at JSerra.

OF Cort MacDonald - Round 19 (#554):

MacDonald, 22, slashed .340/.414/.496 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI in 44 games as a senior with Stanford in 2026 ... named to the ACC All-Academic Team in 2026 ... across four seasons in his career at Stanford, hit .309/.385/.409 with 23 doubles, one triple and six home runs in 131 games.

OF Dimitri Williams Jr. - Round 20 (#584):

Selected out of Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland, Calif. ... committed to play at BYU ... hit .286 with six doubles, two triples and five home runs for Bishop O'Dowd in 2026 after batting .390 for them as a junior in 2025 en route to being named to the West Alameda County Conference First Team All-League.







Northwest League Stories from July 13, 2026

2026 Colorado Rockies Draft Recap - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.